Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on February 14

Ecolab will host a live webcast of its fourth quarter earnings conference call to discuss 2022 fourth quarter results. A news release containing fourth quarter results is expected to be issued before market open on February 14, 2023.

Details for the public webcast are as follows:

TIME:

1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

DATE:

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

DURATION:

One hour

LOCATION:

www.ecolab.com/investor

ARCHIVE:

A replay of the webcast and supplemental data will be available on Ecolab's website.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab ECL is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that help protect people, planet and business health. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 47,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, help maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Jan. 5, 2023

(ECL-C)

