Sylvie Beljanski, Top Health Advocate, Featured at the Regenerative Medicine Summit on January 15, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sylvie Beljanski, top health advocate and award-winning author, will be featured at Dr. Michael Karlfeldt's Regenerative Medicine Summit on January 15th. This incredible, life-changing event will bring together more than 40 speakers, including doctors, scientists, chronic illness specialists, and geneticists, to teach you how to use the latest advancements in regenerative medicine to heal chronic symptoms, battle chronic diseases, and reverse the aging process.

Beljanski states “The good news is that we now know that natural molecules able to selectively kill many kinds of cancer cells (including cancer stem cells), do exist. They are non-toxic to healthy cells and work in synergy with most chemotherapies. The bad news is that this is not where pharmaceutical companies are investing their money. Want to know what they are? Register for the Regenerative Medicine Summit online to find out."

Here's What People Will Learn at the Regenerative Medicine Summit:

-How doctors across the globe are healing chronic symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, pain, and gut issues using cutting-edge medicine…

-How to reverse chronic conditions like cancer and Lyme without invasive treatments…

-The connection between mold, toxicity, and chronic illnesses and what you can do to stack the deck in your favor…

-How to use peptides, stem cells, and telomeres to boost longevity and speed up the healing process…

-How pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy can treat deep neurological pain…

-The incredible potential of telomeres and epigenetics to battle illnesses and turn back the clock at a cellular level…

-How to boost mitochondrial health for renewed energy and focus…

-The latest advancements in memory care and mental health to slow cognitive and even reverse decline…

-The best way to use hormones, minerals, and homeopathy to manage stress and balance your nervous system…

Beljanski continues, “How many billions of dollars have been spent in vain on the war on cancer since President Nixon signed the National Cancer Act of 1971? As long as the pharmaceutical companies’ quest for innovation is solely driven by intellectual property rights, they will keep failing in the War on Cancer. This intellectually reductive approach prevents most scientists from looking in the right places to treat cancer."

“The work done by The Beljanski Foundation has enabled several high-profile academic institutions to confirm that some natural molecules are selectively active on many kinds of cancer (including prostate, ovarian, pancreatic), help with precancerous cells (like elevated PSA levels), are effective on cancers that no longer respond to chemotherapy, work in synergy with many chemotherapy drugs -all without side effects-, and finally are effective against some lines of cancer stem cells."

“In this context, I strongly believe that the work done today by The Beljanski Foundation is of utmost importance. First, because of the scarcity of quality research on natural compounds, and, second, because we have the duty to share this life-saving information,” concludes Beljanski.

The Gold Seal has been awarded to The Beljanski Foundation by GuideStar. GuideStar by Candid’s Gold Seal is given only to those non-profits displaying the highest level of transparency with financial reports, board governance, and community engagement. This seal reveals the foundation's diligence in maintaining up-to-date data honestly and with integrity.

