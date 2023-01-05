Submit Release
Investments in Communities Celebrated During Tour of Crispus Attucks York

York, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello highlighted community development investments through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) during a tour of Crispus Attucks York’s campus.

“The Neighborhood Assistance Program promotes the development of public-private partnerships and demonstrates the value these partnerships have on the community,” said Deputy Secretary Vilello. “Through the tax credits the organization received, Crispus Attucks York has been able to show how these partnerships can improve the quality of life for residents across the commonwealth.”

During Year Two of Crispus Attucks York’s “Giving Rise To Possible Revitalization” Project, the organization sought to demolish four structurally challenged properties and convert them into three four-bedroom townhomes, incorporating energy-efficient, safety, and smart technology features to increase safety measures and income stability for low- to moderate-income residents. Many of the organization’s housing units are more than 20 years old, and these upgrades are necessary for the safety of residents.

“We are very appreciative of the investment we received from the Department of Community and Economic Development in support of our mission,” said Lori Hoffmaster, Director of Development and Marketing at Crispus Attucks York.

The project received a total investment of $450,000 through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) Neighborhood Partnership Program tax credits in 2021 and 2022, and the project is currently in year two of five.

Since Governor Tom Wolf first took office, $212 million in NAP tax credits have been provided to 1,361 projects statewide. NAP tax credits are used to encourage businesses to invest in projects which improve distressed areas through four programs: Neighborhood Assistance Program, Neighborhood Partnership Program, Special Program Priorities, and Charitable Food Program.

Crispus Attucks York provides education services, human services, community development, and affordable housing to enhance the quality of life for a diverse population.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #

