Cameen Releases New Single 'Angel' Inspired by Whitney Houston's Life and Journey
RnB Soul Artist Cameen releases new single ‘Angel’ It's the artist’s first single in two years and is set to release on all platforms January 7, 2023.
Nothing Stops The Plan!”BOSTON, MA, US, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R&B/Soul singer Cameen announces new single ‘Angel’ inspired by Whitney Houston's life journey. Written and performed by Cameen, ‘Angel’ is the artist’s first single in two years and is set to release on all platforms January 7, 2023.
Cameen's new single follows the story of a woman who has it all but loses it due to trusting the wrong people and poor decision making. The gospel song is a breath of fresh air in a saturated niche and showcases Cameen’s musical talent and artistic ability.
In 2012 after Whitney's passing, Cameen put pen to paper and developed the chorus for 'Angel'.
By 2020, the song was basically ready to go. However, he was still toying around with the first verse. Something was missing, and it was keeping him from completing the track. During this time, Cameen continued to pursue his acting and philanthropic goals, landing a featured role in the recently-released Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody.’
This is when ‘Angel’ entered new ground. Inspired by his on-set interactions with stars Naomi Ackie and Nafessa Williams and the creative process of playing Whitney's closest protector and bodyguard. Cameen finally completed ‘Angel.'
‘Angel’, the perfect soul song, is available for streaming on all digital platforms on January 7, 2023.
About Cameen
Cameen lives a fun, colorful life and has plans to dominate the entertainment industry with his talent, ambition, and genuinely unique presence. He is truly a progressive artist and has been nominated as a New England Music Awards top five Artist of the Year for his genre-breaking music. He’s also the Hollywood Producer's Choice Award winner for Soul Artist of the Year, an experienced ASCAP writer, an American TV show host, and a St. Jude Children’s Medical Research Certificate recipient for humanitarian work. In the words of the singer, actor, and active Philanthropist, “Nothing stops the plan.”
For more news on ‘Angel’ and other upcoming projects by Cameen, visit cameen.com.
