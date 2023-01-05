JB Auto Paint and Body Expands Services to Longview, TX
JB Auto Paint and Body is excited to bring its services to the Longview area and looks forward to serving all auto body needs.LONGVIEW, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JB Auto Paint and Body, located at 721 Fisher Road, Longview, TX 75604, is proud to announce the expansion of its auto body repair and custom auto paint to Longview, TX.
Demetrio Rodriguez started JB Auto Paint and Body in 2019 as a small family-owned business, and with its show-quality auto paint abilities, it has become the go-to destination for top-quality collision repair and paint services in Longview, TX. Their team of skilled technicians carries the highest level of industry certifications in order to properly repair a vehicle to industry standards.
"Many people think when insurance sends you to a repair facility in their network that they will be in good hands, when it is quite the opposite. It is a common practice for us to see an estimate created by these so-called certified shops that are an obvious hack job to keep money in the insurance companies hands. Just think, the insurance company has sent these customers to a body shop by an inspector that has probably never repaired a vehicle. Often times we are directed to use parts off a car that has been sitting in a junk yard for years, which is absolutely unacceptable," Demetrio said.
JB Auto Paint and Body is dedicated to providing the highest level of customer service and workmanship to each and every one of their valued clients. JB Auto Paint and Body works with all insurance companies, provides free estimates and offers appearance allowances to help keep customers from paying their insurance deductibles.
"We want to be the first in our industry to create standard repair processes that improve the overall repair and downtime for our customers and their vehicles. We know and understand the precious cargo that goes into these vehicles every day. We want our customers to pick up their vehicles with the peace of mind that their vehicle has, in fact, been returned to them in pre-accident condition," Demetrio said.
JB Auto Paint and Body is excited to bring its services to the Longview community and looks forward to serving all auto body needs. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website at JBAutoPaintAndBody.Com or give them a call at (903) 212-8338.
JB Auto Paint and Body, your place for all of your quality auto body repair needs.
