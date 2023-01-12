Patrick Girondi, Renowned Gene Therapy Pioneer/Indy Music Artist, Entertains N.Y. City 2 Nights in January

Patrick Girondi and Megan Euker at Linda Warren Projects, chicago, 2018 Dr. John Tisdale, National Institutes of Health, Third Orphan Dream Award Recipient, and Patrick Girondi, Founder of San Rocco Therapeutics Orphan Dream Sculpture by Megan Euker, Cast Bronze, 2017 Patrick Girondi & the Orphan’s Dream performing in Viterbo, Italy, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 18th and 19th, 2023, singer-songwriter Patrick Girondi will perform at Pianos in Manhattan. Girondi is also a Wall Street Journal Bestselling author (“Flight of the Rondone” and “New City,” published by Skyhorse) and founder of San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT). All of Girondi’s efforts go hand-in-hand with SRT’s mission to cure Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Thalassemia.

Girondi founded SRT 30 years ago when his son Rocco was diagnosed with Thalassemia. The company is headquartered in the USA (Tampa) and Italy (Altamura).

During Girondi’s show on January 19th (doors open at 8 pm), the winner of the 7th annual Orphan Dream Award will be announced. The Orphan Dream Award is a bronze sculpture created by artist and SRT project manager, Megan Euker.

Girondi collaborated with a family in an eventual losing battle to save their 2 children from Batten disease. For his efforts, Girondi was gifted a Versace jacket. The family asked him to wear the jacket and sing for their children. Euker’s sculpture depicts Girondi (self described, ugly, little Italian guy with a big nose) wearing the jacket and trademark big apple cap.

The sculptures have now been exhibited at the University Club of Chicago, the International Museum of Surgical Science and Linda Warren Projects.

Previous recipients of the Orphan Dream Award are:

2022 - Kevin Dever, Orphan Drug Advocate Board and Lifelong supporter of San Rocco Therapeutics, Chicago, IL

2021 - Dr. Lucio Luzzato, formerly of Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences, Tanzania

2020 - Franco and Piera Cutino Association/Dr. Aurelio Maggio of Hospital Villa Sofia Cervello, Palermo

2019 - Dr. John Tisdale of the National Institute of Health, Washington, D.C.

2018 - Michel Sadelain Lab at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (received by Dr. Michel Sadelain), New York

2017 - Doctor Franco Locatelli, President of Italy’s Higher Health Council

All proceeds from the events will go to Cooley’s Anemia International, INC. who have invested millions in research for the genetic cure for Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia.

Patrick Girondi & the Orphan’s Dream band is named for the designation given to rare diseases, ‘Orphan’s.’ Girondi’s seventh album, Orphan’s Final Chapter, is scheduled to be released in February. Like all of Girondi’s music, the album tells a story about research and the experiences of people affiliated with the SRT project, some for decades.

Patrick (Patrizio) Girondi and San Rocco march ever closer to curing Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia.

Pianos NYC: https://dice.fm/venue/pianos-showroom-bpxm

Patrick Girondi website:

www.patrickgirondi.com

Flight of the Rondone book: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510772199/flight-of-the-rondone/

New City book: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510776845/new-city/

New City Trailer: https://youtu.be/QjPQbiDrhrQ

San Rocco Therapeutics: https://sanroccotherapeutics.com/

Megan Euker website: www.meganeuker.com