Marine Raider Foundation Welcomes New President of the Board of Directors, Ted Bucierka
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marine Raider Foundation, the national nonprofit benevolent support organization serving the Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) and U.S. Marine Raider community for the past 10 years, is pleased to announce Ted Bucierka, Lieutenant Colonel, USMC (Ret), as its new President of the Board. Ted succeeds Derek Herrera, Captain, USMC (Ret), who served on the Board of the Foundation for the past 7 years. Derek will continue his role with the Board serving as Chairman of the Honorary Board of Directors. The Foundation cannot thank Derek enough for his years of dedicated service to the Foundation and the Marine Raider Community!
“It has been one of the biggest honors of my life to support the Marine Raider community through the work we continue to do with the Marine Raider Foundation,” said Herrera. “The Foundation was there for me and my family during a very challenging time in our lives after my injury in 2012, and we are eternally grateful for the support we received. We will support the mission of the Marine Raider Foundation for as long as we live, and I am so proud of all that our team has accomplished since founding the Foundation just ten years ago. I can’t think of a better person to turn over this leadership role to than Ted and I am so excited to see what he can accomplish with our team on behalf of the community!”
Ted Bucierka retired from the United States Marine Corps in December 2021 with over twenty years of active-duty service as a Special Operations & Infantry Officer. During his time in the military, he deployed multiple times to support combat operations and special missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and Southeast Asia. Ted is a founding member of Marine Special Operations Command where he served in a variety of command and staff positions to include serving as the Commanding Officer of 1st Marine Raider Battalion, Camp Pendleton, California from June 2019 to June 2021. Following retirement, Ted works as a Mission Operations Engineer at Anduril Industries based in Costa Mesa, CA. Ted is married to the former Suzanne Garasic, and they currently live in Southern California.
“I am truly honored for the opportunity to continue to serve our Marine Raiders and their families,” said Bucierka. “I want to thank Derek Herrera for all his dedication and support to The Marine Raider Foundation. His leadership has been instrumental in increasing the Foundation’s ability to support our Marine Raiders and their loved ones. Semper Fidelis & Gung-Ho!”
The Marine Raider Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides benevolent support to active-duty and medically retired Marine Special Operations Command (MARSOC) Raiders and their families, WWII Marine Raiders, as well as the families of MARSOC Raiders who have lost their lives in service to our Nation. The Marine Raider Foundation aims to meet needs unmet by the government with an emphasis on building personal and family resiliency and supporting the full reintegration of MARSOC Raiders following wounds, injuries, and extended deployments through four main program areas: Raider Support, Family Resiliency, Tragedy Assistance and Survivor Support, and Raider Legacy Projects.
To learn more about the Marine Raider Foundation’s programs, request assistance, or make a donation, please visit www.marineraiderfoundation.org
