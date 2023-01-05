Submit Release
Regulatory Pharmaceutical Fellowship Program

Medication Safety – 1 position

Two-Year Medication Error Pharmacovigilance and Risk Management Fellowship provided by Butler University

Fellowship dates: July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2025

  • Four months will be spent at Butler University in Indianapolis, IN
  • Twelve months will be spent at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in Regulatory Affairs and Global Patient Safety in Tarrytown, NY
  • Eight months will be spent at FDA in the Office of Medication Error Prevention and Risk Management in the Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology in Silver Spring, MD

Visit Butler University's Pharmacy Fellowship Programs Website for eligibility criteria and key application dates. Questions?  Contact rxfellowships@butler.edu

Medication Safety – 1 position

Two-Year Global Patient Safety and Pharmacovigilance Fellowship provided by Butler University

Fellowship dates: July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2025

  • Four months will be spent at Butler University in Indianapolis, IN 
  • Twelve months will be spent at Eli Lilly in Global Patient Safety in Indianapolis, IN
  • Eight months will be spent at FDA in the Division of Medication Error Prevention and Analysis in the Office of Medication Error Prevention and Risk Management in the Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology in Silver Spring, MD

Visit Butler University's Pharmacy Fellowship Programs Website for eligibility criteria and key application dates. Questions?  Contact rxfellowships@butler.edu

Medication Safety – 1 position

Two-Year Medication Safety Fellowship provided by Purdue University

Fellowship dates: July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2025

  • Four months will be spent at Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN
  • Twelve months will be spent at AbbVie in Pharmacovigilance and Patient Safety in North Chicago, IL
  • Eight months will be spent at FDA in the Division of Risk Management in the Office of Medication Error Prevention and Risk Management in the Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology in Silver Spring, MD

Visit Purdue University's Medication Safety Fellowship for eligibility criteria and key application dates. Questions? Contact MedSafetyFellowship@purdue.edu

Medication Safety – 1 position

Two-Year Risk Management Fellowship provided by Rutgers University

Fellowship dates: July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2025

  • A longitudinal academic experience will be provided by Rutgers University in Piscataway, NJ with travel expected to the campus at least once monthly throughout the program
  • Twelve months will be spent at Pfizer in the Risk Management Center of Excellence in Collegeville, PA
  • Twelve months will be spent at FDA the Division of Risk Mitigation Assessment and Medication Error Surveillance, in the Office of Medication Error Prevention and Risk Management in the Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology in Silver Spring, MD

Visit Rutgers Pharmaceutical Industry Fellowship Program for eligibility criteria and key application dates. Questions? Contact Carolyn.Seyss@pharmacy.rutgers.edu

