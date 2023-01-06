Solutionz, Smart Technology Innovator, Announces Cindy Lien Truong as CRO

CINDY LIEN TRUONG - CRO

Global technology company taps industry leader as new leadership executive

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solutionz, a Tampa-based global technology innovator setting the standard for development of smart trip technology, today announced the appointment of Cindy Lien Truong, MBA as its new Chief Revenue Officer.

Cindy brings over fifteen years of expertise in leading high performance SaaS sales teams for SMB and Enterprise segments to her new role at Solutionz. With an MBA from the prestigious University of Southern California Marshall School of Business, Truong has extensive experience in building and scaling sales teams from scratch to meeting and exceeding revenue goals year after year.

“As CEO of Solutionz I am thrilled to welcome Cindy Truong to the team,” said CEO Chicke Fitzgerald. “Her experience in driving revenue growth through high performing sales teams is unparalleled and I am confident she will help us achieve our long-term organizational growth objectives.”

In addition to her impressive professional background and degree from USC Marshall School of Business, Cindy also co-founded Society of Saleswomen – a global nonprofit organization which builds professional skills, provides mentorship, and plans collaborative and memorable experiences -- where she currently serves as CEO. As a strong believer that “integrity, culture and communication” are fundamental when it comes to achieving success in business, she has become an inspirational mentor for many women looking to pursue careers in sales.

On accepting her appointment as CRO at Solutionz Cindy said: “I am really excited about this opportunity to join a thriving company like Solutionz which is committed to providing its clients with cutting edge Smart Tool solutions, with a strong focus on the TravelingToGive vision. I look forward to leveraging my expertise in building high performance sale teams that provide real value add for our clients as we strive towards making Solutionz the go-to provider for businesses seeking to amp up engagement with their existing base, increase their revenues and leave a legacy with donations to causes that matter"