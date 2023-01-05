$1.5 million for Life-Saving Humanitarian Aid Needed in Ukraine
With power grids compromised, Ukrainian refugees need help to survive brutal winter
Even more than giving, we are asking everyone to join us in praying for peace in Ukraine and an end to this horrible war”HURST, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EEM (Eastern European Mission), a ministry that has steadfastly worked for more than 60 years to supply free Bibles to Eastern Europe and the surrounding nations, has announced its Ukraine Humanitarian Aid 2023 campaign. The goal is to raise $1.5 million to help displaced and homeless Ukrainian families to survive the most barbaric wartime winter conditions experienced in Europe since World War II, and to ultimately find hope in Christ.
— Bob Burckle
Russia’s ongoing bombing of power grids meant to sustain Ukrainians through the darkest, coldest months has left millions desperate for electricity, winter clothing, solar-charged power stations, food, water, medical supplies, transportation, and more bomb shelters. It is literally a life-or-death situation in winter. Aid is urgently needed, with people waiting to be evacuated from combat zones, and hospitals in need of medications for the many ill and injured patients.
“As a Ukrainian mother myself, I can’t ignore this critical need for humanitarian aid, and I believe you can’t either,” said Dasha Novikova, National Director of Ukrainian Operations for EEM. “We are urging people to prayerfully consider giving a gift to this Ukraine Aid 2023 campaign. I believe we have an incredible opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus to the most vulnerable.”
The good news is that anyone can help EEM meet these desperate needs through giving. With every gift toward this campaign, Ukrainians will know they are not forgotten and can be introduced to the love of Christ. Ten months ago, tragedy struck the people in Ukraine and donors responded with immense generosity that provided for thousands of people through EEM’s ministry partners on the frontlines providing humanitarian aid.
Last year, EEM donations supported refugees both within Ukraine and in surrounding eastern European nations by providing them with food, warm clothing, shelter and urgent medical care. They often cry with gratitude upon receiving aid, but as the war continues to become increasingly brutal, even more is being requested in 2023.
EEM will also share God’s Word with everyone assisted through this campaign. Donors can help provide this essential support with a gift of $25, $50, $100, or more to help homeless Ukrainian families survive the winter. EEM is asking that all donations be received by Feb. 28 due to the urgency of the situation.
“EEM’s extensive network of ministry partners stands ready on the frontlines to help – especially as the winters in Ukraine can be insufferable,” EEM President Bob Burckle said. “I can’t imagine mothers of young children or the elderly being able to survive these conditions, with no power for warmth and no running water. Even more than giving, we are asking everyone to join us in praying for peace in Ukraine and an end to this horrible war.”
To learn more about EEM or to make a donation, visit https://www.eem.org/ukraineaid.
About Eastern European Mission
Eastern European Mission (EEM) was established in 1961 to provide Bibles and Bible-based materials throughout the former communist bloc countries in Eastern Europe. Today, EEM publishes and prints Bibles and New Testaments as well as Teen Bibles, Children’s Bibles and coloring books, distributing them through a vast network of partner churches and organizations reaching more than 32 countries in 23 different languages, including Farsi and Arabic. EEM is an accredited member of ECFA. For more information, visit EEM’s website at www.eem.org/.
