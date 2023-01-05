Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,922 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Plastic Recycling Bags (TRO-781)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to drain beverage cans before putting them in the recycling bag," said an inventor, from Charlie Lake, BC, Canada, "so I invented the TIP & TOSS. My design helps to prevent hassles and messes when recycling beverage cans."

The invention provides an effective way to drain excess liquids from beer/beverage cans prior to deposit within a plastic recycling bag. In doing so, it prevents liquids from accumulating within the plastic recycling bag. As a result, it helps to reduce leaks, odors and messes. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-781, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-accessory-for-plastic-recycling-bags-tro-781-301711278.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Plastic Recycling Bags (TRO-781)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.