Codero Promotes Key Players to Executive Management Team

Appointing the leaders for the future of the company

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) January 05, 2023

To kick off the new year, APH, Inc., a leader in managed hosting and technology enablement doing business as Codero, has announced the promotion of four long-term employees into Executive Management roles that will help to define the vision and future of the company.

John Van Lowe was named VP of Product Development and Operations. Van Lowe has been with Codero for 7 years in various roles including systems administration, systems engineering and product development. In this new role, he will combine his experience at Codero with previous experience as Director of Operations at a hosting company to lead the vision for innovation.

Austin Spicer has been named VP of Service Delivery. He has been with Codero since 2018 as a DevOps Engineer and Systems Administrator. He has over a decade of experience in the web hosting and datacenter services industry. In this new role, he will apply this expertise to expand the availability and quality of services at Codero to meet key company objectives.

With over a decade of experience in the hosting industry, Anthony Grancharov was named VP of Customer Experience and Support. Grancharov will be responsible for delivering on Codero's support promise of 24/7/365 response and attention committing to our client's long-term success. He will also leverage his background in both the technical and business aspects of the hosting industry to create an optimal experience for all Codero clients. Grancharov will also help with the coordination of communications, marketing and sales activities.

To round out the leadership team, JayLee Bradley has been named VP of Finance and Human Resources. Bradley has been with Codero since 2019 and brings with her almost 15 years of accounting and finance experience. She will play a critical role in setting up Codero for success from both a talent and financial perspective.

According to Codero CEO Leo Staurulakis, these promotions will bring the right expertise to the table as the organization continues to grow and innovate in the coming year. Staurulakis states, "At Codero, we strive for excellence in our work for our customers' benefit and these four professionals, in addition to the entire staff, will continue to ensure that. As the hosting world continues to evolve, it is critical to have the right leaders in the right seats and we believe these professionals continue to propel us forward. We are very excited about our customers and Codero's future."

Over the last several years, Codero has evolved to address the needs of its clients. Using their experience as an IaaS provider, as well as their participation in the Microsoft Azure Cloud Solution Provider Program and the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network, the company works with clients to build custom partnerships and provide platform-agnostic development and support of hybrid multi-cloud IT services.

About Codero

Codero helps customers and partners thrive in the cloud. A technology enabler that facilitates the adoption and use of advanced cloud solutions, Codero provides managed, dedicated, and hybrid multi-cloud services, backed by exceptional customer support. The company offers a diverse portfolio of fully managed offerings from bare metal servers within its own data centers to custom cloud and technology solutions focused on the specific needs of small and medium businesses and community anchor institutions. Codero serves over 2,600 customers worldwide. Learn more about Codero at http://www.codero.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/1/prweb19099246.htm