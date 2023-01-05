TIE TORONTO WELCOMES VIJAY THOMAS AS NEW PRESIDENT
TiE Toronto rings in the New Year 2023 with excitement as it welcomes Mr. Vijay Thomas as the new President & Ms. Upasana Sharma as the new Vice President.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TiE Toronto rings in the New Year 2023 with excitement as it welcomes Vijay Thomas as the new President. Joining Vijay’s team will be Ms. Upasana Sharma as the new Vice President.
TiE is the world’s largest not-for-profit organization for entrepreneurs, with 14 TiE Chapters across the globe. The TiE Chapters work with a vision to bring together and create a community of leaders, mentors, and investors supporting the growth of entrepreneurs.
TiE Toronto has been gaining momentum with its vibrant community, comprising of GTA’s leading entrepreneurs, professionals, community leaders, and investors, who are actively supporting Toronto’s sizable start-up ecosystem. TiE Toronto has successfully helped Toronto-based entrepreneurs and start-ups’ leverage TiE’s global network for resources and reach. Mr. Mahendra Naik, TiE Toronto’s outgoing President, has nurtured the Chapter over the years and has led several successful programs and events, including TiE Quest.
Under Vijay and Upasana’s leadership, TiE Toronto’s vision is to become the leading start-up catalyst in Toronto leveraging the global TiE network of entrepreneurs and investors while helping further the robust growth story of Toronto, Ontario, and Canada.
Vijay is a successful business leader and tech entrepreneur. His technology company, Tangentia has been in business for almost 20 years and has evolved to become a global leader in solutions for the Autonomous Enterprise. Besides this, Vijay started Tangentia Ventures in 2017 to formalise some of his angel investments and now has several start-ups in Canada and India with investment and resources. Tangentia Ventures is a Government of Canada approved Startup Visa designated entity. Besides this, Vijay is a past President of the Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce where he led “Oxygen for India’, a major initiative to garner support and resources during the deadly 2nd wave of Covid 19 in India. Vijay also was involved in setting up the Willowdale BIA in Toronto and is their founder Treasurer. He brings to TiE Toronto his extensive experience, diligent leadership and massive global network.
Upasana is the CEO and the founder of Investor Quotient Canada Inc., with expertise in law and venture capital. She has successfully launched several global start-up companies in the Canadian market. She is also an angel investor and very active in GTA’s angel investor community. She sits on the Board of Angel One Investor Network, Ontario’s leading Angel Investor Group. In 2019, she launched Canada Venture Studio (CVS), a venture-backed accelerator studio based in Toronto. CVS has been working with innovative international start-ups to accelerate the operationalization of their business in Canada while successfully raising funds. Before starting her business consulting career and helping start-ups and international companies turn their vision of entering Canada into reality, Upasana worked as a lawyer with Lerners LLP. She brings to TiE Toronto her passion for helping entrepreneurs succeed in Canada.
TiE Toronto Board Members for 2023 include:
Mr. Thomas – President
Ms. Upasana Sharma- Vice President
Mr. Mahendra Naik – Chair of the Board
Mr. Akash Mainra – Director
Mr. Kanchan Kumar – Board Member
Mr. Mohit Kirpalani – Board Member
TiE Toronto would like to welcome Entrepreneurs, Investors and Start-ups to join up to become members and participate in the growth of TiE Toronto as we grow and strengthen our membership base. TiE is a member-led organization, and we encourage you to participate with us as the mission is to build business and grow together.
Vijay Menon, Executive Director of TiE Global on TiE Toronto’s new strategy “ Your strategy to connect with the local ecosystem and with TiE Chapters across the world and become the go to organization for immigrant entrepreneurs is a great one. I am sure it will make TiE Toronto a sought after organisation in Canada by both Charter Members and Members.
PK Gulati a leading light within TiE Global and a member of TiE Dubai says “ My very best and I’m always available to be the support or of any assistance that you may need. The Dubai-Canada bridge is a reality and is flourishing”.
Vijay Thomas added “ It is a great time for me to step in as President of TiE Toronto, we have a lot of tailwinds with unprecedented immigration and economic growth in Canada and I am sure with the support of the larger TiE family of entrepreneurs, we can scale great heights.”
Here’s the link to the history of TiE >> https://lnkd.in/edA2sQu7
