Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of Regional Acceptance Corporation and former employee of Central Savings Bank
January 05, 2023
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Jamar Whitfield
Former employee of Regional Acceptance Corporation,
a nonbank subsidiary of Truist Financial Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act loan fraud
Consent prohibition order against Pollyanna Redman
Former employee of Central Savings Bank, Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan
Misappropriation of bank funds
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.