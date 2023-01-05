Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of Regional Acceptance Corporation and former employee of Central Savings Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Jamar Whitfield

Former employee of Regional Acceptance Corporation,

a nonbank subsidiary of Truist Financial Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act loan fraud

Consent prohibition order against Pollyanna Redman

Former employee of Central Savings Bank, Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan

Misappropriation of bank funds

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

