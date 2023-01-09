Noida-based Makeup Artist, Roma Khanna forays into celebrity makeup
Creativity is your best makeup skill, don’t be afraid to experiment”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romancing the beauty industry with her immaculate skills, Roma Khanna, a Noida-based Makeup Artist made her debut in the celebrity makeup scene with an exquisite look she did on the renowned south Indian actress Raai Laxmi. When it comes to the intricate world of makeup, Roma Khanna is a true artist. A celebrity-makeup artist with a passion for her craft, Roma is known for her intriguing work and her ability to create an immaculate look that's as beautiful as it is timeless. Her innate sense for colours has helped her become the go-to person for bridal makeovers in Noida.
With her inclination towards all things crafty and her never-ending love for colours, Roma has maximised her skills in the most ideal way. Her dedication and her knowledge about tones and colours add five stars to every project of hers. Recently, Roma perfected the "ombre lips," which quickly rose to the top and became one of the most popular and well-liked looks for 2022. She is not only a master at blending colours but also has a superb grasp of skin tones and textures.
Commenting on the occasion, Roma, the Lawyer-turned-Makeup Artist said, “Makeup is an integral part of dressing in India and a lot more than just applying eyeliner or lipstick. In a country so rich in cultural diversities and everyday celebratory shenanigans, it becomes imperative to look your best and truly feel yourself. I am thrilled to get an opportunity to work with A-list celebrities and create looks that accentuate their best features. I believe that if you spend your time doing what you're supposed to do each and every day, small victories soon add up to big rewards.”
Roma is a person with a very artistic bent of mind. She loves to experiment with different shades and textures, which helps her create an individualistic look for each client. Her makeup is simple yet striking and never over the top. Roma has expanded her artistic abilities by taking numerous makeup lessons from Mac when it initially arrived in India, as well as one-on-one workshops with highly regarded Bollywood makeup artists such as Mickey Contractor, Luanna Ilaha and Ayshglam, Amrit Kaur, Meera Sakhrani, and several other artists to stay abreast with evolving customer preferences.
Apart from being an exemplary Makeup Artist, Roma is a mother, a lawyer, a designer, and an avid traveller who enjoys every moment in life to the fullest. What truly sets her apart is the sweetness and optimism that she brings with her work. For her, being good at your work is not enough unless you’re a kind person. Anyone can create a look but creating a moment that her clients cherish and rejoice in for a lifetime is what really matters to her.
Roma’s makeup style is a perfect blend of glamour and subtlety. From soft pinks to vivid reds and blues, her spectacular skills and experience can make anyone glow like heaven on their most important days. Roma also offers a unique self-makeup course where she teaches everything from what to use, how much to use, and how to apply products for creating a dreamy look. Some of her amazing makeup looks can be seen on her Instagram handle, where she regularly posts the magic that she weaves on her client’s faces.
