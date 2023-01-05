Courage Finds It’s Voice In SPEAK

Speak Poster

Speak is a powerful and thought-provoking film about finding the courage to use your voice.

I had a speech impediment myself and was bullied at a young age, so being able to play the role of Sarah was healing for my inner child.” — Trinity Soos (Sarah)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoffy's Heart Productions is excited to announce the release of the award-winning short film Speak. Writer/Director Robin Hofmann's independent film tells the moving story of a teenage girl trying to figure out where she fits in this world. This marvelous film is another in Hoffy's Heart Productions' portfolio that gives people with disabilities a voice and advocates for social justice through great story-lines, drama, and comedy.

“Just bc I don’t want to speak doesn’t mean I don’t have something to say … “

Speak is a heartwarming story about how Sarah, a young girl with a speech impediment, gains confidence by realizing that everyone has aspects of themselves that they try to hide. The movie features a talented cast of up-and-coming actors while tackling important and timely issues that are relevant to today's young people in an engaging and thought-provoking manner.

Hoffy's Heart Productions is a small, independent film company dedicated to telling meaningful and impactful stories. Speak is their most recent effort in this mission, and they are thrilled to share it with audiences. The charming short film has won a slew of accolades, including "Best Drama" at the New York International Film Awards, the Paris Film Awards, and the Love Your Shorts Film Festival 2022, to name a few.

"We are incredibly happy to be able to share Speak with audiences all over the world. This film addresses important and timely issues, and we hope that it will inspire people to find their own voice and speak up for themselves and others. We can't wait for everyone to see it and join the conversation," said Robin Hofmann, the film's writer/director.

The team at Hoffy’s Heart Productions encourage everyone to see Speak and join the discussion about these critical issues.

About the Writer/Director Robin Hofman:

Robin Hofmann is an award-winning writer, director, and producer. She began creating content to raise awareness and highlight individuals who might not have had a voice otherwise. Robin earned a degree in psychology and worked with people with disabilities for 27 years before entering the film industry. Her film career began with an online baking show focusing on gluten-free recipes and raising disability awareness. Soon after, she began interviewing "ordinary people with extraordinary stories" on her online talk show, Chat with Me. These encounters led her to the craft of filmmaking, where she began writing, producing, and directing independent films.

