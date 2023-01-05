Love is a Many Lamented Thing in SINGLE NOT SEARCHING

Single Not Searching Official Poster

Samera Entertainment invites you to experience this globe trotting romcom from Porter + Craig Film & Media Distribution and CEM Media Group.

ATLANTA, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love and heartbreak are in the air, hand in hand across continents in SINGLE NOT SEARCHING, a fresh exploration of modern love from our friends at Porter + Craig Film & Media Distribution.

LisaRaye McCoy stars as Angela, a woman who leaves her home in Atlanta and sets out on a journey of self discovery to Ghana after her relationship falls apart. Three friends come along for the ride and have revelations of their own in this star studded Hollywood and Nollywood joint production.

"My role was so much fun because my character Angela is a cougar…sexy, older and funny, just like me except the cougar part." – LisaRaye McCoy (Angela)

The cast and crew of SINGLE NOT SEARCHING came from across America and Africa. With LisaRaye and Brely Evans hailing from the American side. And with Nikki Samonas, TooSweet Annan, Toyin Abraham, Chioma Akpotha, Eddie Watson, Tebogo Thobejane from Nigeria, Liberia and South Africa respectively. Added to this, Forbes 30 under 30 honoree Sasha Vybez from Uganda is credited as the film’s director of photography.

"I found this idea intriguing because it brings together celebrities from both Hollywood and Africa. Collaborations like SINGLE NOT SEARCHING should aim to cross-promote and integrate African Americans with our sisters and brothers from across the globe." – Jeff Porter (producer)

This is a strong collaborative effort from director Michael Djaba and executive producers Eric Stephens and Cynthia Stephens of CEM Media Group. SINGLE NOT SEARCHING shines a light on the greatest strengths of both Hollywood and Nollywood in one easy to digest package for anyone who wants to laugh, love and live life to the fullest.

Here's your chance to experience the joy for yourself because SINGLE NOT SEARCHING is now live on Amazon Prime.

For UK Amazon users, click THIS LINK for streaming options.

Stay tuned for future updates and streaming options for this one of a kind odyssey of love.

ABOUT PORTER + CRAIG FILM & MEDIA DISTRIBUTION

Porter+Craig is one of the newest and most exciting partnership ventures in independent film and TV sales (based primarily in Beverly Hills with connections in Washington DC and Atlanta), with two youthful but experienced industry veterans joining forces to take digital development to the next level.

ABOUT JEFF PORTER

Jeff Porter founded Porter Pictures in 2012, and under his leadership it has become one of the most successful Black-owned motion picture and TV sales agencies in Beverly Hills. Jeff has worked on projects or films featuring the likes of Angela Bassett, Courtney Vance, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Victoria Rowell, Jon Favreau, Joseph Fiennes, Barry Bostwick, Mark Wahlberg and more. Over his more than decade and a half in the business, he has worked on sales of roughly over 100 film and TV projects, and is an in-demand expert speaker at film festivals and LA writers' organizations.

ABOUT KEITH L. CRAIG

In addition to a stellar 30 year career in the US Army (where he attained the rank of "Sergeant Major" the top 1% in the Arm Forces) and pro football star and champion, Keith L. Craig has worked at Disney on Lucas Films, Pixar and Marvel titles for the past 6 years which include but limited to, STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, AVENGERS: ENDGAME, COCO, BLACK PANTHER, AND MORE, with combined box office receipts well over the billion-dollar mark. Mr. Craig is also a well sought-after consultant and investment partner in the hospitality and entertainment industries.

ABOUT CEM MEDIA GROUP

CEM MEDIA GROUP is a multi-platform media company focused on all aspects of media creation from film and television development through to production. Based in Atlanta with partners in the United Kingdom and Sub Saharan Africa. They have a "Filmmaker first" approach built on inclusion, innovation and respect whilst finding exceptional stories told by extraordinary storytellers.

Single Not Searching Official Trailer