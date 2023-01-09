AEPONYX Adds Industry Veteran to its Board of Directors
AEPONYX Inc., is pleased to announce that Samir V. Desai has joined its Board of Directors.MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEPONYX Inc., a privately held developer of Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) for telecom, datacom and life science markets is pleased to announce the addition of Samir V. Desai to the AEPONYX Board of Directors.
“As AEPONYX transfers its research and development efforts into commercial products for the telecom industry and for sustainable data centers we are very excited to bring Samir Desai onto our Board of Directors. Samir provides a wealth of experience ramping revenue and expanding sales operations globally and he brings to AEPONYX relationships with suppliers of Digital Signal Processor (DSP) solutions and other physical layer electronics integrated circuits (ICs) that will allow us to expand our technologies and our product portfolio,” explained Philippe Babin, the Chief Executive Officer of AEPONYX Inc.
“We have built AEPONYX focusing on our top-line growth opportunities while managing our bottom line for efficiencies. Samir has expertise that matches our corporate culture and strengthens our Board and his knowledge in selling high-performance computing (HPC) and cloud datacenter interconnects strengthens our company as we transition to volume production of our ROCS product lines in 2023 while keeping our culture of top-line growth with bottom line efficiency as a priority,” explained Mr. Babin.
Commercialization and manufacturing are the new objectives
“I am excited to join the Board of Directors of AEPONYX and help them transition to commercialization and scale manufacturing. Their new product offerings are ideally positioned and aligned with the expected growth in telecom and data center markets. Switching architectures in networks are looking more to all optical level switches to meet the demand on lower cost and fiber transmission capacity. Photonics integrated circuits solutions offered by AEPONYX allow for data centers to deploy all-optical switches while meeting their stringent performance, price, and volume targets,” explained Mr. Desai.
“In addition to cost savings, by keeping the switching to an optical level you can reduce the overall power usage in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC) data centers,” explained Mr. Babin.
“Optical switching results in huge energy savings in both telecom and data center applications and this is becoming an industry priority. Adding Samir to our Board should help us address some of these opportunities,” explained Mr. Babin.
Samir V. Desai is currently the Sr. Vice President of Corporate Development for fJscaler Inc. an NTT Electronics subsidiary that mass produces linear drivers and TIAs for 100-400G ZR/ZR+ applications. Mr. Desai is the former President of Cosemi Technologies and previously led sales and business development efforts at Zarlink, TE Connectivity, Kotura, and Mellanox Technologies.
About AEPONYX, Inc.
Founded in 2012 and financed with 22M in venture capital money AEPONYX has built a team of photonics experts and Research and Development professionals in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Having spent a decade in research and development, AEPONYX is now generating revenues and selling a Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) platform combining the benefits of Silicon Nitride (SiN) and Micro-Electro-Mechanical-Systems (MEMS). The AEPONYX PIC platform finds applications in telecom, datacom, life science, automotive, and quantum markets.
AEPONYX offers tunable optical filtering/switching (TOF/S) platform combining the low-loss of silicon nitride (SiN) waveguides with an innovative, proprietary design for thermo-optically tuned wavelength selectivity.
AEPONYX also offers a Resource Optical Configuration System (R.O.C.S.™ 2) combining optical sensing and switching in an innovative and user-friendly platform for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC) data centers to ensure the quality of service where reliable high-speed communication directly to the servers is essential.
Working with leading-edge component suppliers, AEPONYX leverages expertise in hybrid integration and photonic wire bonding to bring to market products on a SiN platform with lasers with higher power output, bursting capabilities, ultra-low noise level, or a specific wavelength range. AEPONYX believes that its photonic wire bonding capability is the technology to solve the industry’s hybrid integration puzzle.
Expertise in the active or passive alignment of components has always been the traditional approach. AEPONYX’s photonic wire bonding is the future. Building complex products, like next-generation sensors or quantum sensors, requires expertise in PIC design and manufacturing, electronic design, optoelectronic packaging, and design for testing and manufacturing.
This is AEPONYX’s expertise.
