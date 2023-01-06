PRISM Vision Group® Affiliated Doctors Have Been Reviewed & Approved by NJ Top Docs
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved 51 Ophthalmologists affiliated with PRISM Vision Group.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved 51 board-certified ophthalmologists affiliated with PRISM Vision Group for 2023. With offices spread across New Jersey, you will find a PRISM affiliated reviewed and approved NJ Top Doc in Atlantic, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, and Union County.
PRISM Vision Group is a physician-led organization that aligns with high-quality providers who share the common goal to provide patients with world class, comprehensive eye care.
The following PRISM Vision Group affiliated providers have been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs:
Dr. Joanna Pruzon -Bloomfield Eye Associates, Bloomfield, NJ
Dr. Stephen H. Uretsky – Coastal Jersey Eye Center, Linwood & Court May, NJ
Dr. Paul Liva – Hackensack Eye Care Center, Hackensack, NJ
Dr. William H. Constad – Hudson Eye Physicians & Surgeons, Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Rudolph Wagner – Hudson Eye Physicians & Surgeons Milburn, NJ
Dr. Scott M. Walsman – Hudson Eye Physicians & Surgeons – Jersey City, Bayonne & Milburn, NJ
Dr. Priya Desai – Matossian Eye Associates – Hopewell, Pennington, NJ
Dr. Sebastian Lesniak - Matossian Eye Associates – Hopewell, Pennington, NJ
Dr. Ilya Rozenbaum - Matossian Eye Associates – Hopewell, Pennington, NJ
Dr. Elizabeth Tegins - Matossian Eye Associates and NJ Retina – multiple locations
Dr. Nneka Offor Brooks – NJRetina Belleville, Elizabeth & Wayne, NJ
Dr. Nicholas D. Chinskey –NJRetina Lakewood, Eatontown & Toms River, NJ
Dr. Leonard Feiner – NJRetina Ridgewood & Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Howard F Fine – NJRetina Eatontown, Edison, New Brunswick & Monroe, NJ
Dr. Eric S. Friedman – NJRetina Bridgewater, Lawrenceville & New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Paul Hahn NJRetina Teaneck,& Wayne, NJ
Dr. Vincent Y. Ho - NJRetina Belleville Vauxhall, Morristown, NJ
Dr. Bruce J. Keyser –NJ Retina Lakewood, Lawrenceville, New Brunswick, Toms River & Monroe, NJ
Dr. David Y. Kim – NJRetina Ridgewood, Teaneck & Wayne NJ
Dr. Jennifer M Krawitz - NJRetina Bridgewater, Edison & New Brunswick
Dr. Steven A. Madreperla - NJRetina Vauxhall
Dr. Marisa Lau – NJRetina Teaneck, Union City, Eatontown, New Brunswick
Dr. Jonathan L. Prenner - NJRetina Bridgewater, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Daniel B. Roth – NJRetina New Brunswick, Lakewood, Toms River, NJ
Dr. Christopher M. Seery – NJRetina Belleville, Vauxhall, NJ
Dr. Sumit P Shah - NJRetina Edison, Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Vinod B. Voleti - NJRetina Morristown, Vauxhall, Union City, NJ
Dr. H. Matthew Wheatley - NJRetina Bridgewater, Edison, New Brunswick
Dr. Patricia Cucci - Bloomfield Eye Associates, Bloomfield, NJ
Dr. Colleen Coleman -Outlook Eye Care Princeton & Monroe, NJ
Dr. Patricia Burke - Ridgewood Eye Associates Paramus, NJ
Dr. Gari Carabin - Carabin Eye/Ridgewood Eye Associates, Paramus, NJ
Dr. Jacob H. Chung – Tenafly Eye Associates, Tenafly, NJ
Dr. Barnard Kaplan - Eye Associates of Vineland, Vineland Blackwood, Cherry Hill & Hammonton NJ
Dr. Nirupa Cuttler - Eye Associates of Vineland, Vineland Blackwood, Cherry Hill & Hammonton NJ
Dr. Debra M. Prieto - Eye Associates of Vineland Mullica Hill, NJ
Dr. Robert Penne - Eye Associates of Vineland, Vineland, NJ
Dr. Sydney L. Tyson - Eye Associates of Vineland Blackwood, Cherry Hill, Vineland, NJ
Dr. Joel Confino – The Eye Care and Surgery Center, Westfield, NJ
Dr. Dipal Shah - The Eye Care and Surgery Center, Westfield & Warren
Dr. Amy Wexler - South Jersey Eye Physicians Columbus, Medford & Morrestown, NJ
Dr. Sander M. Cohen - South Jersey Eye Physicians Columbus, Medford & Morrestown, NJ
Dr. Trong D. Tran - South Jersey Eye Physicians Columbus, , NJ
Dr. Michael Colucciello - South Jersey Eye Physicians Morrestown, NJ
Dr. Miriam R. Brown - South Jersey Eye Physicians Columbus, Medford & Morrestown, NJ
Dr. Martin S. Schneider - Millennium Eye Care, Freehold, East Windsor, Monroe & Jackson NJ
Dr. Jeffrey S. Brottman - Millennium Eye Care, Freehold, East Windsor, Monroe, Marlboro, Brick & Jackson NJ
Dr. Joseph Shovlin - Matossian EyeAssociates, Outlook Eye Care, Millennium Eye Care – Multiple locations
Dr. David K. Lee - Millennium Eye Care, Freehold, East Windsor, Monroe & Jackson NJ
Dr. James G Nachbar - South Jersey Eye Physicians Columbus, Medford, Moorestown NJ
Dr. Elliot S Grand - Millennium Eye Care, Freehold, East Windsor, Monroe & Jackson NJ
To learn more about these reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/prismvisiongroup
