Myriad Genetics Applauds New Guidelines Recommending Screening for Chromosomal Abnormalities

Myriad Genetics continues to advance non-invasive prenatal screening with Prequel® and the forthcoming FirstGene™ test using AMPLIFY™ technology

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., MYGN, a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced its support for a recent guideline update by the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG), reaffirming the clinical value of non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) for a range of chromosomal abnormalities. Myriad is dedicated to advancing NIPS with best-in-class technology and important product launches.

ACMG continues to recommend offering screening for common trisomies (on chromosomes 13, 18, and 21) in all pregnancies, and newly updated guidance now provides a strong recommendation for offering screening for sex-chromosome aneuploidies (SCAs) and conditional support for offering screening for 22q microdeletion syndrome.

Myriad Genetics' Prequel NIPS already offers this screening for SCAs and common microdeletions, such as 22q, for physicians and patients who opt-in, providing a flexible option that is consistent with ACMG's recommendations. Prequel is the only NIPS to use Myriad's proprietary AMPLIFY™ technology, which makes it easier to identify chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus by substantially increasing fetal fraction (the share of cell-free DNA originating from fetal tissue).

In today's announcement, Myriad Genetics also confirmed the upcoming product launch of FirstGene, an innovation that will enhance the ease-of-use and utility of prenatal screening by combining multiple screening modalities into one test performed entirely on a single blood draw from a pregnant person. FirstGene is a 4-in-1 offering that includes NIPS for chromosomal abnormalities, carrier screening for recessive conditions, simultaneous single-gene assessment of whether the fetus is affected with a condition identified via carrier screening, and feto-maternal blood compatibility. As part of the NIPS within FirstGene, both SCAs and 22q will be available for opt-in.

"We're excited to introduce our FirstGene product in Q3 2023," said Melissa Gonzales, President, Women's Health, Myriad Genetics. "FirstGene employs our proprietary AMPLIFY™ technology to achieve the same best-in-class accuracy as Prequel, and will include additional enhancements to improve performance for all fetal chromosome abnormalities, including the common trisomies, SCAs, and 22q. Key components of FirstGene are within guidelines and supported by established reimbursement practices."

"Microdeletions such as 22q can be very difficult to identify when fetal fraction is less than 8%, which is the average fetal fraction on NIPS offerings without AMPLIFY technology," said Dr. Dale Muzzey, Chief Scientific Officer, Myriad Genetics. "However, Myriad's Prequel NIPS with AMPLIFY technology provides more accurate results because nearly all samples tested with AMPLIFY technology are above 8% fetal fraction. The average fetal fraction with AMPLIFY is above 20%, more than double the level where microdeletions become very hard to detect."

Dr. Muzzey added, "We are currently assessing the positive predictive value (PPV) of Prequel's 22q screening based on clinical outcomes, and we plan to present our progressively growing data set at several high-profile conferences in 2023. We are very encouraged to see that initial data supports our view that Prequel provides exemplary PPV for 22q screening via NIPS."

