Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,923 in the last 365 days.

Global mRNA Manufacturing Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global mRNA Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2028.

The growing demand for gene therapies, the rise in chronic and infectious diseases, and the increasing number of clinical trials for cancer therapies and infectious diseases are all expected to propel the mRNA manufacturing market forward at a rapid pace in the coming years.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global MRNA Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2028''

Key mRNA Manufacturing Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the vaccine development segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mRNA manufacturing market from 2023 to 2028.
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.
  • North America region will have the largest market share during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
  • As per the scale mode, the pre-commercial manufacturing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mRNA manufacturing market from 2023 to 2028
  • CureVac, Moderna, Pfizer, Translate Bio, AstraZeneca, Silence Therapeutics, Tiba Biotechnology, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Anima Biotech, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the mRNA manufacturing market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/mrna-manufacturing-market-3905

Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Vaccine Development
  • Therapeutics Development

Scale Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Pre-Commercial/R&D Scale Manufacturing
  • Commercial Scale Manufacturing

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • CMOs/CDMOs/CROs
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company
  • Academic & Government Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

You just read:

Global mRNA Manufacturing Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.