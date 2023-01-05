Health Centered Dentistry Releases New Guide on Vaping and Its Effects on Dental Health
EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Centered Dentistry in Anchorage, Alaska released a new guide on the effects of vaping on dental health. The guide explains how while vaping has become a popular activity and is often less harmful than smoking cigarettes, vaping can cause significant damage to teeth, gums, and other oral tissues.
Many adults and teens vape recreationally, and others vape or use e-cigarettes as an effective tool for quitting smoking. Some studies have shown that e-cigarettes are an effective tool for smoking cessation and are less harmful. However, long-term vaping still has many poor effects on a person’s dental and overall health.
Vape pens and e-cigarettes create a thick vapor by heating up liquids, or “vape juice.” There are thousands of different juices on the market that contain a range of ingredients. Some types contain Nicotine, an addictive ingredient found in tobacco and cigarettes. Other common ingredients are water, vegetable glycerin, propylene glycol, flavorings, and other possible additives and chemicals.
Vape comes into contact with the teeth, gums, throat, and lungs. The chemicals can be retained in oral tissues, are carcinogenic, and can cause a wide range of dental issues, including:
- Cavities and tooth decay
- Dry mouth
- Yellow, stained, or discolored teeth
- Gum disease
- Receding gums
- High bacteria levels
- Mouth pain and irritation
- Bad breath
- Ulcers
- Gum inflammation
The guide explains that while not vaping is the best solution to avoid future dental or health issues, seeing a dentist is essential for improving dental health while vaping. In addition to home dental care, vapers should see a dentist for regular dental cleanings and exams. And since vaping can increase the chance of developing periodontal disease and tooth decay, treating these issues early on is crucial.
Health Centered Dentistry is a holistic dentist in Anchorage, Alaska that offers a full range of traditional and holistic dental treatments. The dentistry specializes in dental care that considers the whole-body health of patients. To learn more visit the HCD website and schedule an appointment today.
Health Centered Dentistry
+1 9072764537
email us here