NX Prenatal Announces Breakthrough Findings for the Detection of Placenta Accreta
Pregnant Moms with Prior C-Sections or Other Surgical Procedures at Heightened Risk; No Current Blood Test ExistsLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NX Prenatal Inc. (the “Company” or “NX Prenatal”) and its collaborators have published the results of a new clinical study demonstrating the utility of its proprietary exosome-based liquid biopsy platform for the detection of biomarkers that have the potential to identify pregnant patients with Placenta Accreta Spectrum (PAS). There are no current blood tests for this condition which is a significant contributor to maternal morbidity and mortality. The current imaging techniques are estimated to capture only one-third to one-half of cases (primarily high grade).
The findings were published in Scientific Reports (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-24869-0). The investigators reported the identification of exosome-derived protein biomarker panels with accuracy as high as 83% at median 26 weeks of pregnancy. A striking feature of the study was the inclusion of a high proportion of lower grade (less severe tissue invasion) cases which are very rarely detected via ultrasound, but still dangerous for the patient.
PAS is a condition where the placenta is abnormally attached to the uterus and does not easily deliver after the infant is born. As the name implies, PAS can range in severity from abnormal adherence to invasion through the uterus and into other structures such as the bladder or pelvic blood vessels. Women with PAS can experience rapid and catastrophic bleeding, severe infection from placenta retained in the uterus, multiorgan failure and death.
It is the goal of NX Prenatal to commercialize a biomarker panel comprised of exosome-associated proteins to predict PAS in order to ensure that affected patients receive the proper and necessary expert care.
“Our platform has now generated early warning blood-based biomarker panels for preterm birth, preeclampsia, and placenta accreta,” noted NX Prenatal’s Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, Dr. Kevin P. Rosenblatt. “We expect our tests to be a driver of change as the field seeks to reduce the rate and severity of these life-threatening conditions via personalized medicine approaches.”
Publication Citation:
Yu, H.Y., Gumusoglu, S.B., Cantonwine, D.E. et al. Circulating microparticle proteins predict pregnancies complicated by placenta accreta spectrum. Sci Rep 12, 21922 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-24869-0
