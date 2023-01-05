Sina Hard Seltzer, the Peruvian Pisco Inspired Seltzer set to Launch in US and South American Markets

Sina Hard Seltzer Sina Hard Seltzer - Black Cherry Sina Hard Seltzer - Grapefruit Sina Hard Seltzer - Passion Fruit

A refreshing Chévere (cool/great/awesome) experience

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sina Hard Seltzer is a cool, relaxing seltzer that is unlike any on the market. Inspired by the Peruvian Pisco, Sina Hard Seltzer incorporates the traditional spirit, which dates back to the late 1600’s. Peruvian Pisco is a type of brandy made from grapes and grown in the coastal valleys of Peru. It is distilled in copper pot stills and aged in glass or stainless steel containers. It is typically clear in color and has a fruity aroma and flavor. It is often served neat or in cocktails such as the Pisco Sour. Sina Hard Seltzer dares to take it to another level. Produced 100% in Peru, Sina is one of the first pisco branded hard seltzers in the World.

Influenced by the rich cultures of the Americas and the Caribbean, Sina Hard Seltzers offers a variety of flavors of the highest quality and aromas, enhancing the essence of Pisco. To be enjoyed by Pisco lovers and future Pisco lovers alike with only 90 calories, zero sugar, gluten free and only 4.5% alcohol, Sina Hard Seltzer is the “Go-To” beverage.

Now that the word is out, the creators of Sina Hard Seltzer will launch the brand in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2023. In addition, the scope of the brand should arrive in the Continental United States by the beginning of Q2 2023.

Drink Responsibly