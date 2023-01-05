Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,904 in the last 365 days.

Sina Hard Seltzer, the Peruvian Pisco Inspired Seltzer set to Launch in US and South American Markets

Sina Hard Seltzer, Renato Ortega, Lamont Renzo Bracy

Sina Hard Seltzer

Sina Hard Seltzer, Renato Ortega, Lamont Renzo Bracy

Sina Hard Seltzer - Black Cherry

Sina Hard Seltzer, Renato Ortega, Lamont Renzo Bracy

Sina Hard Seltzer - Grapefruit

Sina Hard Seltzer, Renato Ortega, Lamont Renzo Bracy

Sina Hard Seltzer - Passion Fruit

A refreshing Chévere (cool/great/awesome) experience

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sina Hard Seltzer is a cool, relaxing seltzer that is unlike any on the market. Inspired by the Peruvian Pisco, Sina Hard Seltzer incorporates the traditional spirit, which dates back to the late 1600’s. Peruvian Pisco is a type of brandy made from grapes and grown in the coastal valleys of Peru. It is distilled in copper pot stills and aged in glass or stainless steel containers. It is typically clear in color and has a fruity aroma and flavor. It is often served neat or in cocktails such as the Pisco Sour. Sina Hard Seltzer dares to take it to another level. Produced 100% in Peru, Sina is one of the first pisco branded hard seltzers in the World.

Influenced by the rich cultures of the Americas and the Caribbean, Sina Hard Seltzers offers a variety of flavors of the highest quality and aromas, enhancing the essence of Pisco. To be enjoyed by Pisco lovers and future Pisco lovers alike with only 90 calories, zero sugar, gluten free and only 4.5% alcohol, Sina Hard Seltzer is the “Go-To” beverage.

Now that the word is out, the creators of Sina Hard Seltzer will launch the brand in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2023. In addition, the scope of the brand should arrive in the Continental United States by the beginning of Q2 2023.

Drink Responsibly

Tumi Spirits LLC
Tumi Spirits LLC
Admin@tumispirits.com

You just read:

Sina Hard Seltzer, the Peruvian Pisco Inspired Seltzer set to Launch in US and South American Markets

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.