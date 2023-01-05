New Sugar Empire Luxury Handcrafted Cookies Poised for Sweet Success
Emperor’s Cookies topped with edible gold are a solid gold hit for Sugar EmpireCALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California cookie company Sugar Empire is thrilled to announce its launch with six delicious flavors of cookies, including one topped with shredded 24k genuine edible gold leaves.
Sugar Empire’s newest product, the Sugar Empire Select, has all six flavors presented in opulent packaging. The Sugar Empire Select was supposed to be a limited product for the holidays, but due to high demand, it sold out two weeks prior to the release date and it is now available year-round.
Sugar Empire’s signature Emperor’s Cookies are enriched with chocolate chips, toffee and coffee and topped with edible gold. “It’s perfect for an on-the-go breakfast to start your day inspired,” said Kaizer F. Pasilaban, who founded Sugar Empire with Maria Paulina P. Llaga.
“Because of our love and passion for cooking and baking, we made Sugar Empire to share our amazing luxury cookies with the world and make it a sweeter place,” Pasilaban added. All of Sugar Empire’s luxury handcrafted cookies are produced and packed in a home kitchen and only high-quality and premium ingredients are used.
So popular are Sugar Empire’s cookies that they can be ordered from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. PT on Saturdays and Sundays and from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. PT during the week.
Sugar Empire makes six flavors of cookies using traditional and cultural recipes – among them Chocolate Butternut Crinkle Cookies, Double Chocolate Chip Mint Cookies and S’mores Chocolate Chip Cookies.
Ube White Chocolate Chip Cookies by Sugar Empire are a Filipino-inspired cookie made with ube jam and shredded coconut and topped with white chocolate chips.
Sugar Empire also makes bite-size versions of its cookies.
Later this year Sugar Empire will be introducing the Macadamia Collection, which will have three amazing flavors of cookies mixed with macadamia nuts. Sugar Empire will also be introducing the Pride Edition during June’s Pride Month. This limited, annual edition with different flavors will commemorate and celebrate the Pride Month.
“Our mission is to provide quality and delicious cookies made with love and passion and touching the hearts of many lives,” Llaga said.
To learn more about Sugar Empire and to show now, visit sugarempire.co. Visitors to the site can also learn how to become a brand ambassador and make the world a sweet and better place. Brand ambassadors receive free and discounted products, sales commissions and product sneak peeks.
Visitors can also subscribe to the Sugar Empire mailing list for news, product launches and more. Sugar Empire gift cards are also available.
About Sugar Empire
Sugar Empire is owned by Sugar Empire LLC and founded and managed by Kaizer F. Pasilaban and Maria Paulina P. Llaga. We make six of the most delicious flavors of cookies, including our signature cookie, the Emperor's Cookie, which is topped with shredded 24k genuine edible gold leaves and gold dust perfect for on-the-go breakfast to start your day inspired. All of our products are specially produced and packed in a home kitchen with high-quality and premium ingredients.
###
Media Relations
Sugar Empire
sgrddy2022@gmail.com