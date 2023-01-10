Author Susan McCauley Celebrates the Launch of Merlin’s Apprentice: The Mage
An Exciting New Fantasy NovelHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Merlin’s Apprentice: The Mage’ has released with rave reviews. The first in an exciting fantasy trilogy by Susan McCauley, this book is sure to delight fantasy fans of all ages.
'Merlin’s Apprentice: The Mage' is about a boy, Pip, who must embrace his magical powers to rescue his family from slavery—or help the king save the realm—a decision that will tear his world apart.
Desperate to keep his family together when the slavers arrive, Pip hides his power so he can be sold with them. But when his father and brother are sold to different mages and the slavers attempt to separate his mother and sister, Pip loses control and injures a slaver with magic. The uproar catches the attention of the southern king's druid advisor, Merlin, who quickly offers a place to Pip, his sister, and his mother. On the road to King Arthur's court, bandits attack their camp, and his family is further torn apart. Pip has no choice but to work with Merlin—who may not be the evil mage Pip assumes him to be—to learn to harness his powers so he can help King Arthur stop Mordred. Only then might Pip have a chance to rid the world of slavery or to see his family together again.
New York Times bestselling author and multiple Bram Stoker Award winner Jonathan Maberry calls McCauley’s book: “A powerful and exciting new book for younger readers. It takes an unflinching look at the horrors of slavery but in ways that will start important conversations while entertaining middle grade and adult readers alike. Brava!"
Susan reveals: “I’m so excited that Merlin’s Apprentice has already been a number #1 new release on Amazon! I have some wonderful, faithful readers who are really helping spread the word about my books. And I hope that it will be a fun, but meaningful read for the tweens, teens, and adults who read it.”
The reviews of ‘Merlin’s Apprentice: The Mage’ have been fantastic. Aside from Maberry’s glowing praise, ‘Kirkus Reviews’ says: “With vivid scene-setting, McCauley expertly draws readers into a perilous, sometimes ruthless world as experienced through the eyes of a boy consumed by guilt and grief over his family's plight and the uncertainty about who he is becoming." (You can find the full ‘Kirkus Reviews’ commentary here.)
