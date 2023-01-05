Submit Release
Innovative Approaches to College Mental Health

Picture of Dr. Bianca Busch smiling. Welcome to The College Psychiatrist.

Dr. Bianca Busch, Adult, Child, and Adolescent Psychiatrist

Introducing The College Psychiatrist. High quality, family-centered psychiatric care for college students while at home and at school.

Our son wouldn’t have made it through the first year of college without Dr. Busch’s help.”
— Parent

ARLINGTON, TX, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Bianca Busch has launched The College Psychiatrist, an innovative approach to caring for the mental health of college students. She founded this practice with the passion to provide high quality care for college students since she had many challenges during both her undergraduate and medical education. According to recent research (Lipson, 2022) over sixty percent (>60%) of college students across the country meet criteria for one or more mental health conditions. This can include depression, anxiety, and learning differences like Dyslexia and ADHD.

The College Psychiatrist uniquely offers continuity of care and family-centered care while providing traditional psychiatry in the form of psychotherapy and medication support. With licenses in Texas, New York, Massachusetts, and Illinois, Dr. Busch can care for students both at home and at school. This is rare as students often have their care fall through the cracks during the transition from high school to college.

With a family-centered approach, Dr. Busch carefully incorporates parent involvement in individual patient care and she offers support for parents with The Parent Salon. The Parent Salon is a virtual conversation series designed to create a space for parents of college students.
This series launches Monday, January 9th and will include the following topics:

Bittersweet: Parenting Young Adults
January 9th, 2023, 7pm - 8:15pm CST (Virtual)
Featuring Kim Muench of The Real Life Parent Guide

Homesick or Depressed? Depression and anxiety in your college student
January 16th, 2023, 7pm - 8:15pm CST (Virtual)
Featuring Dr. Rachel Conrad, Director of Young Adult Mental Health at Brigham and Women’s Hospital

“Don’t ask me my Major!” - Navigating the stress of picking a major
January 23rd, 2023, 7:30pm - 8:45pm CST (Virtual)
*note later start time for this conversation*
Featuring Kristin Clark of College Planning Untangled

The Early Empty Nester: Your college student has left, what next?
January 30th, 2023, 7pm - 8:30pm CST (Virtual)
Featuring an intimate panel of empty nesters

You can register for all events at learn more at https://www.collegepsychiatrist.com/parents-salon.

Dr. Bianca Busch
The College Psychiatrist
+1 617-383-4405
drbusch@collegepsychiatrist.com
