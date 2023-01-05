Candyoni Maison Collaborates with Sleazy Greetings & Launches 12 New Lickable Oil Flavors

Candyoni X Sleazy Greetings Collaboration Candyoni Maison Lickable Oils Another Year Bites The Dust Sleazy Greetings Card

WINSTON SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candyoni Maison is further bringing honesty, humor, and eroticism back to the boudoir with the Sleazy Greetings X Candyoni Maison collaboration and release of 12 new lickable oil flavors.

Candyoni Maison creates luxury erotic nostalgic lickable oils for the ultimate multi-sensory orgasmic experience. With 27 enticing flavors already in its line-up, the brand has released 12 more tempting elixirs. With nostalgic names like Clawberry™, The Best Part of Making Up™, and Some More™, the new lickable oil release teases the taste buds with strawberries, watermelon, pineapples and coconuts, butterscotch, kiwis, oranges, mangos, and even s’mores.

Sleazy Greetings spices up the greeting card industry with funny dirty greeting cards. Greeting cards by Sleazy Greetings feature the humor you love in elegant designs. Designed and illustrated in the USA, Sleazy Greeting cards are printed on thick, durable cardstock for a high-quality finish. “We do greeting cards differently at Sleazy Greetings. Inspired by you, we put the inside jokes, spontaneous phrases, and emotions that spark laughter within your every-day-relationships into the development of these cards”- Nathaniel Treichler, CEO of Sleazy Greetings. With greeting cards like My Favorite Notification, I Like My Men Like I Like My Coffee, Another Year Bites The Dust, I Love You S’more, and Like Milk & Cookies, a collaboration was a no-brainer.

The Sleazy Greetings X Candyoni Maison collaboration allows clients to really set the mood. “Having greeting cards that further communicate the message in a fun, flirtatious, and witty way is imperative to the ambiance of intimacy” said the Creative Director & CEO of Candyoni Maison – Stephanie Perry.

For Perry and the team at Candyoni Maison, sex, sexuality, and empowerment should be discussed openly by women and men. Communication around sex is key to a healthy sex life. As a female-founded business, Candyoni Maison understands the prevalence of internalized sexual hang-ups. But as a brand, they are keen to challenge both men and women everywhere to be bold.

