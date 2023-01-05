FlexDex Surgical Appoints Dennis Feldman as Chief Commercial Officer
Dennis Feldman's appointment as FlexDex Surgical's CCO is announced ahead of the next generation AXIUS™ Needle Driver commercial launch, expected 2023.
FlexDex Surgical ("FlexDex"), a Michigan-based developer of innovative devices for minimally invasive surgery (MIS), announced today that Dennis Feldman has joined the Company as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Feldman is responsible for the commercial strategy of the Company and brings over 25 years of experience in the medical device industry, including a history of success in sales, marketing and business development.
— Dr. James Geiger, Co-Founder and CEO of FlexDex
"Dennis’s extensive commercial expertise within the MIS market makes him a strong addition to our senior leadership team," said Dr. James Geiger, Co-Founder and CEO of FlexDex. "His experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we prepare for the launch of our AXIUS™ instruments, with the ultimate goal to bring the benefits of MIS to more patients around the world.”
Prior to joining FlexDex, Mr. Feldman was the Chief Commercial Officer at Gordian Surgical, where he organized the US infrastructure for commercial launch of their laparoscopic port access-closure system. He also served as General Manager for THD America where he relaunched their colorectal products in the US and increased procedure utilization by fifty percent in his first year. Earlier in his career, Mr. Feldman co-founded two medical device startup companies, Bauer Medical and Applied Therapeutics, and negotiated the acquisition of both companies.
“I am excited to join the talented team at FlexDex and contribute to the Company’s continued success,” said Mr. Feldman. “I believe that the AXIUS™ instruments have the potential to advance the laparoscopic surgery market more than existing technologies, by providing surgeons with the level of dexterity and precision currently only available during robotic procedures. We have an unique opportunity to drive adoption in sync with clinical trends and I look forward to leading the commercialization of this revolutionary technology.”
This expansion of the Company’s leadership team is in preparation for the expected 2023 commercial launch of the AXIUS™ Needle Driver, the first of a full suite of Advanced Laparoscopy devices being developed at FlexDex. The AXIUS™ devices are designed to simplify the most complex tasks in minimally invasive surgery, such as suturing and dissection. AXIUS™, with its streamlined architecture, advanced mechanical engineering, and greater time and cost efficiencies compared to the Company’s first generation device, will allow surgeons access to a similar level of dexterity in both robotic and non-robotic surgical procedures.
About FlexDex Surgical
FlexDex is an innovative medical device company that has developed a platform technology to provide surgeons with high performance and cost effective minimally invasive surgical instruments. The Company’s focus is to enable advanced minimally invasive procedures with greater precision and efficiency, bringing the benefits of minimally invasive surgery to more patients throughout the world. FlexDex technology, developed at University of Michigan, enables highly intuitive translation of the surgeon’s arm and hand motions to the articulating instrument inside the patient’s body. For more information visit https://flexdex.com/
Introducing AXIUS™ Advanced Laparoscopy