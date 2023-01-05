South African Music Showcase Partners with U.S based Platform
You Are My Sunday (YAMS) based in Johannesburg, South Africa will begin a new partnership in January 2023 with U.S based music platform The Rooftop Vibe.
We are excited and look forward to hosting you at our next edition.”RANDBURG, JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2019 in the backyard of Actress, Singer, Creative Director Bridget Pike, YAMS Africa was created as a safe space and community for musicians to be a part of and grow together.
— Bridget Pike - Founder of YAMS
“I left on a tour to China with my band in 2018 and when we came back home, we saw a gap in the market that needed to be filled, said Bridget.”
YAMS started in Bridget’s home with a handful of artists that came together to express their musical craft. “we wanted to start a family of musicians to assist each other, collaborate, while getting the opportunity to test their musical talent in front of a live audience so that they can grow their fan base, said Bridget.” Within a few months, YAMS quickly outgrew Bridget’s backyard and became a music event that would show up in venues all around her home town of Johannesburg.
YAMS have been running for 4 years and have seen over 1,000 local music artists grace their stage. They are now positioned to grow into an international showcase thanks to the partnership of The Rooftop Vibe.
The Rooftop Vibe (TRV) is a platform that provides music artists and creatives access to resources in order to monetize on their passion. “We wanted to create a space for artists and creatives to be seen and heard. So when we first found out about YAMS, we thought it was a perfect opportunity to support Bridget and the amazing talent that’s coming out of YAMS, said Lizoke Joka (director of business development for The Rooftop Vibe).”
Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, The Rooftop Vibe is known by their tagline “More Than a Music Platform.” Promoting artists on our social media channels is just a small part of what we do. In 2023, we are set to roll out a series of services, music events, and partnerships that will stretch all over Africa to the United States, said Lizole.”
As a South African native, Lizole found the mission of the Rooftop Vibe to speak to his soul. “When I met with the TRV team in May, 2022, I told them that my goal was to bridge the gap and put South African arts and creatives on the global stage. I spoke YAMS into existence and I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to collaborate these two platforms together, said Lizole.”
YAMS & TRV is set to kick-off their first showcase on January 29, 2023 at Malibongwe Dr, Robindale, Randburg, South Africa.
“Artist Registration” - Artists looking to be added to the line-up and perform can register at youaremysundayza@gmail.com
“Ticket Sale" - Early Bird Special tickets can also be purchased through this link https://qkt.io/k9IbHU
