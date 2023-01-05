Global Lactose Free Food Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Lactose Free Food Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Lactose Free Food Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the lactose free food market. As per TBRC’s lactose free food market forecast, the global lactose free food market size will grow from $12.33 billion in 2022 to $14.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%.

An increasing number of people with lactose intolerance are expected to contribute to the higher demand for lactose-free food products. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest lactose free food market share. Major players in the lactose free food market industry include Arla Foods, McNeil Nutritionals, OMIRA Oberland-Milchverwertung (OMIRA), Parmalat, Valio, Alpro, Amy's Kitchen.

Trending Lactose Free Food Market Trend

The launch of new lactose-free products is a leading trend contributing to the market's expansion. In June 2022, Provilac, an India-based premium milk home delivery company, announced the launch of free-cow milk for those with a sensitive digestive system. Provilac’s lactose-free milk is produced by adding “Lactase”, a catalytic enzyme that breakdown lactose into glucose without jeopardizing the integrity of the milk. This scenario of new product developments is likely to surge the revenues for lactose-free food market over the forecast period.

Lactose Free Food Market Segments

• By Type: Lactose-Free Products, Lactose-Reduced Products

• By Application: Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice-Cream, Non-Diary Products, Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

• By Source: Rice, Almond, Soy, Hemp Milks, Coconut

• By Technology: Chromatographic Separation, Acid Hydrolysis, Membrane Reactor

• By Geography: The global lactose free food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lactose Free Food Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Lactose Free Food Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides lactose free food market research and insights on lactose free food global market size, drivers and trends, lactose free food global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and lactose free food market growth across geographies. The lactose free food market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



