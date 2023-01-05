Ultrapure Water Market - Global Industry Analysis by Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast 2028
The global ultrapure water market size was worth USD 7,392.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 11,408.8 million by 2028
Growing demand from the semiconductor industry and expanding uses of ultra-pure water in the pharmaceutical industry are two major Ultrapure Water market-driving drivers.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global ultrapure water market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the ultrapure water market. The global ultrapure water market is segregated based on equipment, materials & services, application, end-use industry, and regions. Based on equipment, materials & services, the market is divided into filtration, consumables/ aftermarket, and others. In 2021, filtration equipment dominated the market. Based on application, the market is divided into washing fluid and process feed. The washing fluids acquired the majority market share in 2021. Based on the end-use industry, the market is divided into semiconductors, coal-fired power, flat panel display, pharmaceuticals, gas turbine power, and others. In 2021, the semiconductor industry dominated the market. Key players in the global ultrapure water market include Dow Water & Process Solutions, GE water and process technologies Inc., Pall Corporation, Veolia Environment S.A., Ovivo Inc., Osmoflo and others, among the leading manufacturers of systems and equipment.
Global Ultrapure Water Market Overview
The term "ultrapure water" (UPW) refers to water that has undergone a remarkable amount of filtering. In the semiconductor industry, the term "ultrapure water" is frequently used to emphasize how the water is blessed with the highest levels of purity for all impurity types, including dissolved gases, organic & inorganic mixtures, disintegrated & particulate issues, unstable & non-unpredictable, receptive & latent impurities. UPW and the more common term deionized (DI) water are not interchangeable. A typical UPW system includes three phases: a pretreatment stage to give purged water, an important stage to additionally filter the water, and a cleaning stage, which is the most expensive component of the treatment cycle. UPW can remove natural particles and broken-down gases.
The pharmaceutical industry's rising usage of ultrapure water for power generation in boilers and other industries is driving the growth of the global ultrapure water market. Government initiatives that raise demand for ultrapure water will also fuel the market's growth. The expanding applications in the pharmaceutical industry and the growing interest from the semiconductor industry are the main factors driving the market under study.
The market is growing as cleanroom standards for the essential hardware in the atomic research sector become more stringent. Increased wafer production in emerging nations and rising demand for ultra-pure wafer washing water will create lucrative business prospects for industry participants worldwide. However, the high standards imposed by developing nanotechnology could limit the expansion of the world market for ultrapure water.
Ultrapure Water Market: Geographical Analysis
The global ultrapure water market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. During the projection period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the greatest market share and dominate the ultrapure water industry. The market is expanding due to the strong demand for coal-fired power and semiconductor industries.
With its large production, China is the world's top producer of ultrapure water, with Taiwan and South Korea coming in second and third, respectively, in terms of market demand. In the Asia-Pacific area, the major producers of ultra-pure water are found. Organo Corporation, DuPont, Veolia, Pall Corporation, and Pentair PLC are a few of the top businesses producing ultra-pure water. Ultra-pure water has many uses outside the semiconductor business, including the pharma industry, power generation in boilers, and other sectors.
The above elements and government assistance will boost the demand for ultra-pure water during the anticipated period. One of the fastest-growing markets for ultrapure water is North America. Companies that manufacture semiconductors, including Intel Corporation, Nvidia, Texas Instruments, and Micron Technology, employ ultrapure water as a cleaning agent. It's employed to eliminate dissolved contaminants that could precipitate or particles that could collect on circuits and ruin microchips.
Browse the full "Ultrapure Water Market By Equipment, Materials & Services (Consumables/ Aftermarket, Filtration, and Others), By Application (Process Feed and Washing Fluid), By End-Use Industry (Coal Fired Power, Gas Turbine Power, Semiconductors, Pharmaceuticals, Flat Panel Display, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028."
Recent Development:
In April 2021, Mura Technology partnered with Dow Chemicals, one of the world's largest plastics manufacturers. The deal will facilitate the rapid scaling up of Mura's ground-breaking HydroPRSTM process, stopping millions of tonnes of plastic and carbon from entering the environment annually and setting the foundation for a circular plastics economy.
