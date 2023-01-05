Long Term Acute Care Market - Global Industry Analysis by Type, Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2028
The global long term acute care market size was worth around USD 2.8 trillion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 4.6 trillion by 2028
The global long-term acute care market is expected to register significant growth owing to the drastic increase in number of patients who suffer from acute disorders and require extensive medical care”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global long term acute care market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the long term acute care market. The high cost of treatment may restrict the global market growth. The growing demand for postoperative care is expected to provide global market expansion opportunities. The lack of sufficient skilled staff is projected to challenge global market growth. The global long term acute care market is dominated by players like Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, TH Medical (Tenet Healthcare Corporation), Ascension, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH& Co. KGaA, Ramsay Health Care, IHH Healthcare Berhad, Universal Health Services, Inc., Mediclinic International, Community Health Systems, Inc., Lifepoint Health, Inc., and Ardent Health Services.
— Zion Market Research
►Get a FREE PDF Report Sample Copy of the Global Long Term Acute Care Market at: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/global-long-term-acute-care-market
Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information on the key player's related business processes that value the market. For future strategies and predictions. Frankly Contacting us
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
►2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
►COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
►210 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
►Provide Chapter-wise guidance on the Request
►2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
►Includes an Updated List of tables & figures
►Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
►Zion Market Research Methodology
Read Related News: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-long-term-acute-care-market
The global long term acute care market is segmented by facility medical care, type, service, and region.
Based on medical care, the global market segments are short-term stabilization, emergency care, acute care surgery, trauma care, and others. Emergency care led the segment in 2021 with over 7.25% of the global market share. Healthcare professionals handling cardiovascular cases, infections, injuries, burn, and wound trauma cases play a significant role in the segmental growth.
Based on facility type, the global market is divided into specialized hospitals, general acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. With the growing research in the psychiatric field, the number of psychiatric hospitals has also been rising considerably. As of December 2021, there were around 575 registered psychiatric hospitals in the USA.
Based on service, the global market segments are neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), intensive care unit (ICU), coronary care unit (CCU), and others. ICU dominates the segment owing to the increasing number of ICU admission. As per estimates, over 5 million people are admitted under intensive care every year, in the USA.
Global Long Term Acute Care Market Overview
Long term acute care (LTAC) treatment centers are specialty clinics intended for providing medical care to patients who require prolonged, special, and intense treatment. The duration may vary between 20 to 30 days depending on the patient's requirements. LTAC is driven by two main concepts: maximum resource utility and customized or specialized care as compared to other hospitals, nursing, or medical facilities.
Once critically ill patients are discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU), they are supposed to be shifted to long term acute care facilities as they do not require intensive care but they will need continuous monitoring and medicine administration in the following few days, under the observation of nursing staff or doctors. Just like special burn units, maternity clinics utilize their resources towards treating their patients, long term acute care centers also direct their resources toward treating a small list of diseases thus improving care quality and the chance of patient recovery becomes higher. All LTAC centers will most likely be equipped with technologies that make them stand apart from their competitors. For instance, Emory Health Clinic provides family support groups for their previous and current patients. LTAC facilities have to obtain their licenses like every other hospital to function with all legal authorities.
Every patient who is admitted to a long term acute care unit has to be first diagnosed with an in-house physician followed by regular visits during fixed intervals. On other days, nursing staff and assistants are required to monitor a patient regularly alerting the responsible authority in case of any abnormalities. In Cleveland Clinic’s LTACH Connected Care Program, physician assistants or nursing practitioners visit the patients every day of the week giving them valuable information about patients' health. The medical care team at this unit comprises neurologists, cardiologists, pulmonologists, palliative medicine physicians, and infectious disease specialists.
Covid-19 had a positive impact on the global market majorly driven by the high demand for long term acute care units for Covid-19-infected patients who showed severe and life-threatening symptoms. By May 2020, the mortality rate amongst ICU patients was as high as 41% which was reduced later due to changes in therapeutic medicines and treatment plans.
►Inquire Before Buying Report Here (Get a Special Discount): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/global-long-term-acute-care-market
The Key Audiences for Global Long Term Acute Care Market Report: (Who can Buy Our Report)
►Global Long Term Acute Care Market Consulting Firms & Research Institutes
►Industry Leaders & Companies aims to enter the Long Term Acute Care market
►Universities and Student
►Service Providers, Product Providers, Solution Providers, and other players in the Long Term Acute Care market
►Government Bodies and Associated Private Firms
►Individuals interested to learn about the Long Term Acute Care Industry
The global long term acute care market cap is expected to grow because of the opening of multiple facilities with state-of-the-art and advanced technologies to treat patients that are severely ill or are fighting life-threatening diseases. In the United States, there are over 400 registered long-term acute care facilities treating up to 3,75,000 patients. The global market growth may also be attributed to the rising number of medical cases requiring prolonged acute medical care driven by the increasing number of cancer patients and the geriatric population. In India, more than 1.3 million people were diagnosed with cancer in the year 2020. Since cancer treatment requires specially skilled nursing staff and doctors along with long exposures to medical treatments, it is one of the leading reasons for the increase in the number of LTAC patients which will grow in the future as the disease spreads.
Browse the full “Global Long Term Acute Care Market By Facility Type (Specialized Hospitals, General Acute Care Hospitals, Rehabilitation Hospitals, and Psychiatric Hospitals), By Medical Care (Short-term Stabilization, Emergency Care, Trauma Care, Acute Care Surgery, and Others), By Service (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Coronary Care Unit (CCU), and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/global-long-term-acute-care-market
Recent Developments:
In June 2022, Phoebe Putney Health System announced a plan to aid the transformation of its Phoebe North campus into a full-fledged long term acute care center. The expansion is expected to fulfill the growing demand for quality medical care in the area. Simultaneously the company has also announced a lease agreement with Affabilis, a Columbus-based healthcare corporation
In February 2022, ScionHealth emphasized the need for -better quality acute and post-acute hospitals following the release of a case study conducted by the Kindred LTAC hospitals called “Long Term Acute Care (LTAC) Hospitals as a Part of the Value-Based System”. ScionHealth, which was launched in December 2021, has 79 hospital campuses spread across 25 states in the USA.
In December 2021, UpHealth Inc. opened the first-of-its-kind digitally enabled hospital for acute care for the Indian market. The hospital is called HelloLyf HX and is equipped with climate-resistant designs which were approved by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). The facility provides around 88 e-ICUs that are connected to injection syringe pumps and ventilators along with radiology and imaging, emergency care, outpatient & inpatient care, high-dependency care, and other facilities.
In February 2019, HCA Healthcare, a US-based for-profit healthcare facilities operator, acquired the six-hospital system developed by Mission Health for a value of USD 1.5 billion. HCA has over 1800 care sites and 185 hospitals across the US and the UK market. With the acquisition, the company was able to invest in the western North Carolina market and provide excellent medical care to its residents.
Long Term Acute Care Market: Geographical Analysis
North America is projected to generate the highest revenues in the global long term acute care market owing to increased cases of long-term and critical illnesses. In 2019, more than 1.75 million people were diagnosed with cancer and around 6,00,000 people died because of the disease in the same year. There are more than 16.9 million cancer survivors in this region as of 2019. The regional growth may also be aided by the presence of large-income group families that can afford the high cost of long term care. Medical facilities in the region provide financial aid to patients with sponsorships.
Europe is anticipated to grow significantly because of excellent government support for research & development for improving LTAC facilities in the region. The region is witnessing a high rate of strategic decisions by companies aiding regional expansion.
Read Other Reports:
Global Esoteric Testing Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/609645488/global-esoteric-testing-market-report-by-size-trends-shares-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-2030-zion
Global Brachytherapy Devices Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/609642478/global-brachytherapy-devices-market-by-size-growth-drivers-and-demand-likely-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-80-by-2028
Global Medical Foam Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/medical-foam-market-global-industry-analysis-size-demand-lavate/
Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/self-monitoring-blood-glucose-devices-market
Global Protein Purification & Isolation Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/protein-purification-isolation-market
Global Vestibular Testing System Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/vestibular-testing-system-market
Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/healthcare-mobility-solutions-market
Global Fluoropolymers In Healthcare Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fluoropolymers-healthcare-market
Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hyperbaric-oxygen-therapy-devices-market
Global Healthcare And Laboratory Labels Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/healthcare-laboratory-labels-market
Varsharani Lavate
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
varsha.l@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
About Zion Market Research