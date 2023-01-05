Mints Market Size to Boost US$7.2 billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The robust growth in the end-use industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics, and even pharmaceutical are some of the factors driving the Mint Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Mints Market size is estimated to reach $7.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Mint is a kind of aromatic herb originated by various species of the mint plant. It's a common ingredient in Turkish, Indian, Vietnamese, Greek, and Persian dishes. Mint is used in a variety of delicious baked treats, savory sauces, and drinks, from hot mint tea to cool mint juleps as well as mojitos. Mint Leaves are commonly bright to dark green in color but are available in many varieties such as purple, gray-green, or even pale yellow. Peppermint, curly mint etc. are some varieties of mint that help to relieve many diseases such as migraine, headaches, as well as stomach and also act as a muscle relaxant. Lamiaceae is also a part of the mint family which is rich that makes them useful for cooking purposes. Spearmint is very similar to peppermint and contains vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants. Mint plants grow quickly and can quickly become invasive. They can grow to 60–90 cm in height and will continue to develop for many years. Mint is used to season meat, fish, sauces, soups, stews, vinegar, tea, tobacco, and cordials. Mint oil is used to make natural menthol which is used to flavor mouthwashes, toothpaste, and pharmaceutical products. Recently, researchers found that plant distillation waste provides benefits on yield and also helps to increase the essential oil content of peppermint and spearmint crops. The robust growth in the end-use industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics and pharmaceutical are some of the factors driving the Mint Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Mints Market highlights the following areas -

1.Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to increasing consumer preference towards mints as it provides various health benefits and growing innovation in products with various flavors gives rise to the intake of mints. Moreover, people are becoming more conscious of their health that further surging the sales of mint and thus increasing its usage in many sugar free confectionery products. China and India are some of the largest mint producers in the world and the production of mint increases owing to its medicinal and aromatic uses.

2. The robust growth in the end-use industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics, and even pharmaceutical are some of the factors driving the Mint Market. However, the rising side effects of consuming excessive mints are some of the factors impeding the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Mints Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Mints Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type : The global mints market based on type can be further segmented into Peppermint, Spearmint, Applemint, Watermint, and Others. Peppermint held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Mints Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application : The global mints market based on application can be further segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Food and Beverages held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Mints Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The global mints market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Mints Industry are -

1. Ferndale Confectionery Pty. Ltd.,

2. Ferrero International SA,

3. Herbion International Inc.,

4. Mondelez International, Inc.,

5. Nestec, Inc.,

