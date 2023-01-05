HIC Global Solutions expands its footprint to Haldwani, India
We are pleased to announce that HIC Global Solutions has expanded its operations in Haldwani, India .HALDWANI, UTTRAKHAND, INDIA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing on the streaks of growth and expansion, HIC Global Solutions, Salesforce CRM Consulting Partner proudly announces the opening of its new office in Haldwani, India.
This news comes in the wake of the company’s remarkable growth over the years as they continue to meet the rising demand for its services across IT consulting and Salesforce.
Apart from representing HIC’s strategic expansion in the Indian market while providing professional service and support with its global network and experience, the new Haldwani office also seeks to leverage local talent for growth opportunities.
The new office space in Haldwani is equipped with modern infrastructure and designed to promote collaboration among HICIANS. Hiring Salesforce Developers are really challenging these days, HIC Global Solutions are here to fill these gaps. It aims to facilitate the integration of business and IT, creating a space for innovative solutions leveraging new technologies.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Piyush Singhal, Co-founder & CEO of HIC Global Solutions,
said,
“India's booming economy opens up immense growth opportunities, making it a major market for Salesforce products. The Haldwani office will strengthen our presence in the region, helping us provide customers with better value, build strong relationships, and deliver near-shore services of unparalleled quality. This is an important milestone in our journey towards excellence.”
About HIC Global Solutions
HIC Global Solutions is an end-to-end IT Services provider, specializing in Salesforce consulting, development, implementation, and support services. Headquartered in Milwaukee, USA, the company has a remarkable presence in Canada, USA, India, and UK. Its new office in Haldwani symbolizes the firm's strategic move to expand in India. Over the years, HIC has earned many accreditations and certifications demonstrating the company's success, such as the Salesforce Crest Partner and the ISO 27001:2013 Certification. The company has four standalone products and 150+ projects delivered on Salesforce AppExchange to its credit.
