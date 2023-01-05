Global Brachytherapy Devices Market by Size, Growth, Drivers, and Demand | Likely to Grow at a CAGR of 6.80% By 2028
The global brachytherapy devices market size was worth USD 795.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 1179.9 million by 2028
The growing technological advancements in the healthcare industry & the growing need for cost-effective solutions across globe are the major factors driving the Brachytherapy Devices market's growth.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global brachytherapy devices market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the brachytherapy devices market. The global brachytherapy devices market is segregated based on type, indication, dose rate, end users, and regions. Based on indication, the market is divided into prostate, cervical, breast, skin, and others. The prostate cancer segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, cancer treatment centers, and others. The hospital's category dominated the global market in 2021. Based on dose rate, the market is classified into as high dose-rate (HDR) brachytherapy, low dose-rate (LDR) brachytherapy, and pulse dose rate (PDR) brachytherapy. The LDR segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on type, the market is classified into brachytherapy after loaders, brachytherapy applicators, intracavitary applicators, and interstitial applicators. The brachytherapy applicators category dominated the market in 2021. Key players in the global brachytherapy devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard Inc., CIVCO Medical Instruments Co. Inc., Cook Medical, BEBIG, Eckert & Ziegler, Elekta AB, Atherogenic Corporation, Varian Medical Systems Inc., and cad Inc.
— Zion Market Research
Players have been able to create thin, tube-like devices that deliver radiation right to the tumor location thanks to advancements in research. Players can potentially develop additional brachytherapy devices due to the rise in cancer prevalence. Technology advancements in oncology treatment and R&D initiatives taken by leading companies are some of the main factors driving the global brachytherapy devices market's growth. The market for brachytherapy devices is anticipated to expand significantly because of important reasons such as the rapid advancement of technology, which allows companies to create new products.
►Global Brachytherapy Devices Market Overview
Internal radiotherapy, also known as brachytherapy, is a type of radiotherapy in which irradiation is shipped straight through a source that is placed adjacent to or close to the cancerous growth in the body. Ionizing radiation escapes from the radiation source, which is shielded by a protective wire or capsule, and only treats the malignant tissues nearby without harming healthy cells. Because it is uncommon for cancer to return in a patient who has received Brachytherapy, the durability of its devices characterizes this kind of treatment administration. Chemotherapy, surgery, or external radiation therapy are frequently utilized in conjunction with brachytherapy. The market for brachytherapy devices is constrained by various side effects, including localized bleeding in the implant, urine incontinence, desquamation, etc.
The global brachytherapy devices market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2021, Asia-Pacific had the fastest growth in the global market. The market for brachytherapy devices is anticipated to grow over the coming years because of technological developments, device demand, and widespread use of brachytherapy devices for all types of cancer. The region's rapid economic development, rising cancer incidence, and increasing government attention to the healthcare sector are likely to boost the regional market growth. Additionally, government programs for creating health services will also drive the market during the coming period. Another essential feature that is anticipated to fuel the market's growth soon is favorable economic policies.
Recent Development:
In October 2021, Edinburgh Cancer Center announced that it would be offering a high dose rate brachytherapy for the treatment of aggressive prostate cancer. It is the first cancer care center in Scotland to offer HDR-BT for treating prostate cancer.
Browse the full “Brachytherapy Devices Market By Doze Rate (High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy, Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy, Pulse Dose Rate, and (PDR) Brachytherapy), By Indication (Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Gynecological Cancer, Skin Cancer, and Others), By Product (Brachytherapy After Loader, Brachytherapy Applicators, and Brachytherapy Software), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/brachytherapy-devices-market
Global Brachytherapy Devises Market: Growth Drivers
An increasing incidence of chronic diseases drives market growth.
The key factor driving the market's expansion is an increase in lung and cervical cancer incidence. The largest share of brachytherapy devices in the global market is primarily due to the rising prevalence of cancer & associated deaths globally and the increased demands for linear accelerators & particle therapy systems along with the growing usage of brachytherapy therapy procedures for the treatment of various types of cancers.
Global Brachytherapy Devises Market: Restraints
The lack of professionals for brachytherapy devices products is expected to hinder the market growth.
Lack of a skilled workforce is the main factor limiting the global brachytherapy devices market growth. The brachytherapy market is projected to slow down in its growth period since there aren't enough specialists with the necessary proficiency in radiotherapy. Only 3–4% of the population's radiation needs are likely to be addressed, and the death rate is low in low- and moderate-income groups.
Global Brachytherapy Devises Market: Opportunities
Rising technological advancements to bring up market growth opportunities.
A significant technological revolution has transitioned from conventional practices to minimally invasive surgeries. Less intrusive procedures are advantageous because they can analyze data on tissue resistance while being performed. Using a robotic system during therapy has the advantage of lowering the risks associated with removing malignant cells. Along with this development, new methods have been created to deliver care that is more patient-centric, including electronic brachytherapy.
About Zion Market Research