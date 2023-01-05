Corn Flour Market Size to Boost US$37.6 billion By 2027 | CAGR 8.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Corn Flour Market growth is being driven by the extensive demand for healthy soups and pasta prepared with corn flour as a principal constituent.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Corn Flour Market size is estimated to reach $37.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Corn flour is made from dried entire corn kernels processed into flour. It is a whole grain flour since it contains the hull, germ, and endosperm of corn. Corn flour is normally yellow, however, depending on the type of corn used, it can also be white or blue. It has a fine and smooth texture, similar to whole wheat flour. Corn flour is mostly used for the preparation of bakery products and is applied in various skin exploitation. For the preparation of healthy pet foods, cornflour is mostly used. Moreover, it is used in the various food industry like bakery products, snacks, ready-to-eat foods, and so on. Corn flour is used as an alternative for rice and wheat or mixed with wheat flour as a gluten-free product. Corn flour offers baked dishes and other meals structure. It's frequently coupled with a binder, like eggs, to give it shape. Corn flour is often used in bread, muffins, waffles, pancakes, battered and fried meals, blinis, and other baked goods. Corn flour is like a thickening agent that is used to thicken soups and other liquid-based dishes including sauces, gravies, and custard. Although corn flour or corn starch tastes starchy and glucose tastes sweet, a spoonful of corn starch is truly chemically equivalent to a spoonful of glucose, at least so far as the body sees it..

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Corn Flour Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America (Corn Flour Market) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the altering intake pattern and frantic lifestyle among consumers. which has led to a surge in the intake of packaged foods and soaring demand for corn flour.

2. Corn Flour Market growth is being driven by the extensive demand for healthy soups and pasta prepared with corn flour as a principal constituent. However, corn flour is soaring in calories which makes it unsuitable for intake if one is on a weight-loss diet plan and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Corn Flour Market.

3. Corn Flour Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Corn Flour Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Corn Flour Market Segmentation Analysis - By Application : The Corn Flour Market based on the application can be further segmented into Bakery And Confectionery, Snacks, Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Bakery And Confectionery Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Corn Flour Market Segmentation Analysis - By End-Use Industry : The Corn Flour Market based on End-Use Industry can be further segmented into Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others. The Supermarkets Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Corn Flour Market Segmentation Analysis - By Geography : The Corn Flour Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Corn Flour Industry are -

1. Bonn Group

2. Ferrero International S.A.

3. Crown Bakeries

4. Cargill Inc.

5. Clariant AG

