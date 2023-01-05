Gulf Brokers Leverages Global Trading And Investment Experience By Offering A Holistic Digital Platform To Users

The securities dealer platform allows users to trade on 800+ CFD financial instruments

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trading and investment have always been viewed as equal parts risky and fruitful. One of the biggest reasons why traders and investors hesitate to venture into the market is confusion and lack of trust. Gulf Brokers Ltd aims to break this notion by providing a holistic digital trading and investing platform.

Regulated as a securities dealer by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority of Seychelles, Gulf Brokers is a company that allows investors and traders to use a centralized platform for making multiple transactions. A single unified platform facilitates trading on 800+ financial CFD instruments, including Shares, Indices, Forex, and Commodities. This allows users to keep track of their trading and investment activities without referring to multiple platforms.

The Gulf Traders application allows users to create their demo accounts to get a hang of the activities before dipping their toes in the waters of live accounts. Creating a single account lets users leverage their transactions up to 1:500 with a minimum deposit of $100. Moreover, Gulf Brokers offers commission-free trading on Indices, Forex, and Commodities. However, users need to pay a commission for trading on shares. To keep the transactions simple, the trading and investment platform provides two major options for withdrawals/deposits – debit/credit cards and Perfect Money. Nevertheless, all withdrawals and deposits are fee-free.

What makes Gulf Brokers different from its peers is the amount of information and assistance it provides to the users. The platform ensures that all users are fully informed about the market conditions and the instruments they invest in. The team at Gulf Brokers keeps its users informed and updated at all times via real-time market news and relevant blogs. Six months ago, the company also launched Gulf Brokers TV to spread awareness and relevant information amongst traders through engaging videos.

Syam KP, the Chief Analyst at Gulf Brokers, believes that traders and investors seek reliable brokers more than anything else. He says, “A trustworthy broker would always provide their clients with all the information they need before they make an investment or transaction. At Gulf Brokers, we aim to keep all our clients and users in sync with the latest market trends and ongoing financial environment across the globe. Living in the age of information, we cannot afford to miss out on any update that may risk our clients’ invaluable investments!”

To learn more about Gulf Brokers and their initiatives, click here.