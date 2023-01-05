At 10.2 % CAGR, Biostimulants Market Size Worth USD 5.4 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The use of synthetic fertilizer to the bare minimum required by government and non-government organizations is assisting the growth of the Biostimulants Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Biostimulants Market size is forecast to reach US$5.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2022-2027. Biostimulants are products that increase plant growth, water resistance, and resistance to abiotic stresses while reducing the need for fertilizers. These substances are effective in small concentrations, favoring the smooth operation of the plant's vital processes and allowing for high yields and high-quality products. Humic acids, seaweed extracts, amino acids, polysaccharides, plant hormones, and other biostimulants are gaining popularity due to their high efficiency and low toxicity. The growing need to increase crop yield and quality, the growth of organic farming and demand for organic food, the wide range of benefits of biostimulants in crop production, and growing awareness about environmental safety with biostimulant use are driving the biostimulants market forward. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Biostimulants Market highlights the following areas -

1. Europe dominates the biostimulants market owing to the increasing organic farming in the region. For instance, According to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), the organic area share of total farmland in Europe increased from 2.0% in 2016 to 3.0% in 2019.

2. There is a growing demand for food that is produced sustainably, with lower levels of synthetic chemicals and higher levels of biologicals. And biostimulants are assisting in the long-term resolution of this issue, thereby stimulating market growth.

3. Furthermore, during the forecast period, government initiatives to support the agricultural industry by providing subsidies for organic and bio-based farming are expected to drive market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The non-microbial segment held a significant share in the biostimulants market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2022-2027. This segment's large share is due to its widespread availability, wide range of plant benefits, and higher efficacy. These products can cause significant morphological changes in roots.

2. Europe region held the largest share in the biostimulants market in 2021 up to 31%. The agriculture i.e. crop production industry is flourishing in the region, which is accelerating the demand for biostimulants in the region. For instance, according to the International Production Assessment Division (IPAD) of the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS), Corn production in the European Union (EU) for marketing year (MY) 2021/22 is expected to be a record 70.4 million metric tonnes (MMT), up 5% from last year and 9% higher than the 5-year average.

3. The seed treatment segment held a significant share in the biostimulants market report in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2022-2027. Biostimulant seed treatment is a technique for reducing environmental stress during sowing and increasing yield, all starting with seed germination. When compared to traditional spraying techniques, seed treatment is one of the most cost-effective applications



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Biostimulants Industry are -

1. Bayer CropScience

2. UPL Ltd.

3. FMC Corporation

4. Valagro S.p.A

5. Syngenta AG



