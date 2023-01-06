Mako IT Lab - Digital Transformation Services
Mako IT Lab one of the leading software development company offers strategic services including Integration as a Service, AR/VR/XR, 3D design, UI/UX, DevOpsNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAKO IT Lab - one of the leading IT Services and Consulting companies in the US provides a comprehensive suite of Digital Transformation Solutions as services to help businesses of all sizes to transform and optimize their current business operations.
MAKO offers strategic services through innovative and disruptive technologies such as AR/VR/XR services, 3D services, UI/UX design services, DevOps services, and Integration as a service (IaaS) for business firms to leverage their current performance and stay ahead in the ever competitive and dynamic business environment.
These Next-Gen technologies allow businesses to create immersive and interactive experiences, streamline business processes, improve user satisfaction, and integrate systems and data in a seamless and secure manner.
"We are excited to offer these innovative and cutting-edge solutions to our clients, we want our clients to lead the digital space in the near future"
"Our team of experienced and certified professionals has the expertise and domain knowledge to help businesses unlock their full potential of digital transformation and achieve their goals,” said MAKO when asked about their domain strength and expertise.
In addition to all the technical capabilities, MAKO also provides digital consulting and support services to help customers understand and adopt the technologies that best fit their requirements.
"Our goal is to be a trusted partner for our global clientele and help them navigate the complex and rapidly changing world of IT," said MAKO IT Lab.
With in-depth domain experience from working with reputed industry leaders and key market players like Amazon, SONY, Freshworks, Jio, and MessageBird MAKO is able to offer sustainable solutions for all business challenges.
With industry insights, a customer-focus service strategy, and an innovative in-house technical expert group as its core and strong pillars, MAKO ensures to upscale the growth graph for the business firms.
Integration as a Service (IaaS)
Integration as a Service (IaaS) is a revolutionary integration approach to connect business systems, applications, and data sources.
IaaS allows to connect systems and applications without the need for any complex and costly in-house integration solutions.
This can save business time and resources, allowing firms to focus on performance rather than process.
Whether a firm is looking to connect its CRM and accounting systems or integrate its e-commerce platform with its inventory management system, IaaS is the one powerful solution.
MAKO offers a range of integration services, including data integration, application integration, and system integration.
AR/VR/XR Services
With the arrival of high-speed 5G networks and other technological disruptions like the metaverse, the definition of user experience is getting redefined gradually with endless possibilities of immersive and interactive experiences.
From Retail shopping experiences to Real estate development planning, the power of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is eliminating boundary barriers and empowering users to have impactful experiences.
MAKO, its strength in advance-computing languages and platforms, offers a range of services like AR mobile app development (Native AR) and AR web experience (WebAR)
3D Design & Illustration
MAKO’s 3D design services allow businesses to bring digital designs and products to life with stunning visuals and creative solutions.
From product renderings to architectural visualizations our team of experienced 3D designers can deliver high-quality results that meet business needs and industry trends.
From photo-realistic 3D models to stunning 3D designs for games, Our designers are skilled in a range of 3D design techniques, including modeling, texturing, lighting, and rendering, and can create a wide variety of content, including product mock-ups, animations, and interactive experiences.
DevOps
MAKO’s DevOps services help organizations streamline their software development and IT operations.
With a team of experienced DevOps professionals, MAKO helps to implement agile development and improve collaboration between development and operations teams.
In MAKO, DevOps services are designed to help improve the software development and IT operations processes, resulting in faster delivery of high-quality products and services.
UI/UX services
MAKO with a team of experienced UI/UX designers helps firms to design and optimize the user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) of websites, apps, and other digital products.
MAKO uses a range of design techniques and tools, including usability testing, user research, and prototyping, to create user-centered designs that meet the needs and expectations of end users.
