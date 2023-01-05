Medium Density Fiberboard Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Sales of Sustainable Furniture and the growth in the residential construction industry drives the Medium Density Fiberboard Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Medium Density Fiberboard Market size is forecast to reach US$56.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Medium density fiberboard (MDF) is an engineered wood product. MDF is made of wood-mill byproducts, primarily sawdust and wood chips and shavings, which are ground into a fine powder, dried to remove moisture, and then mixed with resins and wax before being pressed into flat, hard panels. All fiberboards are bonded using formaldehyde resins, typically urea formaldehyde resins or phenol formaldehyde resins. In order to make the product more sustainable new raw materials are being introduced such as straw and bamboo which are becoming popular as they are a fast-growing renewable resource. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Medium Density Fiberboard Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the medium density fiberboard market, on account of the growing construction activities in the region. According to Invest India, the construction industry in India is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025.

2. Medium density fiberboard is a nonstructural fiber-based panel that is composed of wood fibers obtained from waste products such as sawdust and wood chips and bonded together with resin.

3. Medium density fiberboard is used extensively to made furniture such as cabinets and is used as a substitute for plywood and particle boards.

4. The major opportunity for this market is the development of specialty MDF products that utilize bio-based resins instead of synthetic resins.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The standard density grade segment held the largest share in the medium density fiberboard market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Standard density MDF has a smooth and stable surface that provides an excellent substrate for painting and thus gives it a wood-like appearance. Due to this, MDF can be used as a wood substitute. The standard density MDF characteristics include homogenous fine texture, high bonding strength, inherent stability, and easy machinability.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the medium density fiberboard market in 2021 up to 41% owing to the construction activities in the region. Increased spending on residential construction to meet the housing demand is driving the MDF market. According to the Indian Brand Equity Fund (IBEF), between July-September 2021, a total of 55,907 new housing units were sold in eight micro-markets in India (59% YoY growth).

3. The furniture segment held the largest share in the medium density fiberboard market up to 36% in 2021. MDF has the following advantages it has a smooth surface and can be painted easily, the smooth edges make it easy to cut, it is denser and stronger compared to particle board, and it is cheaper than plywood.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Medium Density Fiberboard Industry are -

1. ARAUCO

2. Uniboard

3. Unilin Group

4. Swiss Krono Group

5. Dynea AS



