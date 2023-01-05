Ginseng Extracts Market Size to Boost US$38.2 million By 2027 | CAGR 6.6% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing health cognizance and skin associated disorders are expected to boost market demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Ginseng Extracts Market size is estimated to reach $38.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ginseng extracts can be outlined as products (solid or liquid) formed from perpetual herbal plant ginseng. The extract is prepared by percolating dried roots with propylene glycol, followed by solvent addition to separate extract. These extracts are widely taken into account by the food and beverage industry to infuse anti-illnesses properties into foods. Also, it is used by pharmaceutical companies to produce various dietary supplements owing to the presence of carotenoids. Ginseng roots are home to phenolic acid compounds like salicylic acid that cure skin tags, warts, and acne.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ginseng Extracts Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Ginseng Extracts Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027. The growth is owing to the presence of the biggest ginseng producing countries like China and South Korea and the rising and growing pharmaceutical industry.

2. Enlarging the prevalence of chronic disease, high demand for nutraceuticals, and rising disposable incomes of people in developing countries are preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Ginseng Extracts Market. Health hitches linked with excessive consumption and COVID restrictions are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Ginseng Extracts Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Ginseng Extracts Market Segment Analysis-By Form : The Ginseng Extracts Market, based on the form, can be further segmented into capsules, powder, and liquid. The powder segment held the largest share in 2021.

Ginseng Extracts Market Segment Analysis-By Application : The Ginseng Extracts Market, based on the application, can be further segmented into pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and others.

Ginseng Extracts Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Ginseng Extracts Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held the largest share, with 34% of the overall market in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ginseng Extracts Industry are -

1. RFI Ingredient

2. Nino Biotech

3. Elemis Ltd.

4. Clariant AG

5. Orkla Health

