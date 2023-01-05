Flavonoid Market worth $1.4 billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 4.0%- IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing R&D investments in care products and increasing usage of flavonoids in medicinal foods are likely to aid in the market growth of the Flavonoid Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Flavonoid Market size is forecast to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Flavonoids are found in fruits, vegetables, roots, and flowers among others. It is used in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, medicinal, and nutraceutical applications. These antioxidants and biochemical cure the effects that are associated with diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cancer, and atherosclerosis among others. There are different types of flavonoids such as polyphenols, isoflavonoids, benzopyrane, anthoxanthins, and phloroglucinol among others. Increasing demands for nutritional food products and usage of certain variants of flavonoids as a coloring agent in food & beverage application is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Increasing application of flavonoids from food & beverage industry and increasing usage of flavonoid in convenience food is set to further enhance the overall market demand for the Flavonoid Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Flavonoid Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Flavonoid Market in 2020 owing to the increasing demand of nutraceutical products and increasing focus towards nutritious food. The Flavonoid Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing R&D investments in personal care products and increasing usage of flavonoids in medicinal foods are likely to aid in the market growth of the Flavonoid Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Flavonoid Market report.

4. High levels of initial costs associated with the establishment and maintenance of a sustainable business model along with increasing competition is poised to create hurdles for the Flavonoid Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Flavonoid Market Segment Analysis - By Type : The Anthoxanthin held the largest share in the Flavonoid Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Flavonoid Market Segment Analysis - By Application : Nutraceutical held the largest share in the Flavonoid Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Flavonoid Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : North America dominated the Flavonoid Market in 2020 with a share of more than 32.6%, followed by Asia Pacific owing to the increasing health concerns among consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flavonoid Industry are -

1. Cayman Chemical

2. Extrasynthese

3. INDOFINE Chemical Company

4. Foodchem International Corporation

5. Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

