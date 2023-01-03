UZBEKISTAN, January 3 - Presidents of Uzbekistan and Russia discuss the development of practical cooperation

On January 4, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Issues of further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Russia were considered.

The dynamics of developing bilateral trade and economic cooperation, including the growth of mutual trade, an increase in the number of joint ventures and cooperation projects with the participation of leading companies of Uzbekistan and Russia, was noted with satisfaction.

The importance of continuing intensive contacts between the regions of the two countries, effectively using for this purpose the opportunities of the sites of the international exhibition “Innoprom. Central Asia”, as well as the Uzbekistan – Russia Regional Forum was noted.

The main attention was paid to enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration in the oil and gas sector.

The President of Uzbekistan highly appreciated the fruitful results of the informal CIS Summit in the city of Saint Petersburg on December 26-27, 2022.

The telephone conversation between the leaders of Uzbekistan and Russia took place in a traditionally warm, friendly and businesslike atmosphere.

Source: UzA