Polybutylene Succinate Market is forecast to reach $110.3 million by 2026 - IndustryARC

Polybutylene Succinate Market is forecast to reach $110.3 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polybutylene Succinate Market is forecast to reach $110.3 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026. Polybutylene succinate (PBS) is a polyester-family thermoplastic polymer resin. Polybutylene succinate is highly heat resistant and highly compatible with fiber resins in the general biodegradability resin, owing to which it is extensively used in various end-use industries such as packaging, biomedical, agriculture, and more. The main growth drivers of the polybutylene succinate market are the increasing demand for biodegradable polymers globally, the growing agricultural sector, and the growing demand from the packaging industry. Besides, the growing popularity of bio-based polybutylene succinate is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the polybutylene succinate market during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polybutylene Succinate market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the polybutylene succinate market, owing to the increasing agricultural investments by the governments in the region. NABARD announced a venture capital fund investment of Rs 700 crore (US$ 100 million) for equity investments in agriculture and rural start-ups in India in May 2019.

2. Polybutylene succinate is a biodegradable polymer. And the demand for biodegradable polymers across the globe is growing, which is projected to boost the polybutylene succinate market growth during the forecast period.

3. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, nearly all of the countries have gone under lockdown, due to which the operations of various industries such as agriculture and packaging are disruptively stopped, which is hampering the polybutylene succinate market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

A. Polybutylene Succinate Market Segment Analysis - By Type : The conventional segment held a significant share in the polybutylene succinate market in 2020 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast timeframe, owing to the low cost of conventional polybutylene succinate when compared with its bio-based counterpart. However, the bio-based polybutylene succinate segment also holds a prominent share in the market. In the particular case of composite formulations, the higher cost of the polymers can be lowered with the addition of inexpensive fillers.

2. Polybutylene Succinate Market Segment Analysis - By Process : The trans-esterification segment held a significant share in the polybutylene succinate market in 2020. PBS is produced through direct esterification in open and closed systems, in the presence and absence of nitrogen, using two different monomers (succinic acid and anhydride). PBS is also produced through trans-esterification at different temperatures and using different metal catalysts.

3. Polybutylene Succinate Market Segment Analysis - By Plastic Process : The extrusion segment held a significant share in the polybutylene succinate market in 2020, owing to the various advantages associated with the extrusion grade of polybutylene succinate. Extrusion moulding has a low cost relative to other moulding processes, provides considerable flexibility in manufacturing products with a consistent cross-section, remains hot when it leaves the extruder, which allows for post-extrusion manipulation, and more.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polybutylene Succinate industry are:

1. PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd.,

2. Succinity GmbH,

3. Reverdia,

4. Eastman Chemical Company,

5. Showa Denko K.K.

