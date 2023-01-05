Mobile 3d Market Size Expected to Reach $85 Billion with CAGR of 40.6% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Mobile 3d Market Drivers High Definition Resolution (HD) in Mobile 3D Devices is Expected to Boost Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Mobile 3d Market is anticipated to reach $85 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 40.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The use of smartphones and laptops has risen rapidly throughout the world. Broader use of internet services, faster speeds, emphasis on digitization, deployment of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies among the countries have all contributed to the growth. Technology advancements in CPUs, chips, memory capacity along with rapid prototyping have aided 3D invention. Improved display performance, computing power, size and price optimization, proximity marketing and auto-stereoscopic technology, which allows users to see 3D displays without glasses, are driving the mobile 3D market. Also driving the industry is the availability of high-quality 3D content. The development in electronic product including image sensors, SMS gateway and others is attributed to the market's rise. Companies such as Intel Corp., Samsung, and others are investing heavily in the consumer electronics market because of the substantial use of miniaturization in goods. The rise of computationally intensive consumer devices has been fueled by the rising popularity of smartphones, as well as the quest for new memory technologies, bringing up numerous new opportunities in this area. Because silicon wafers are widely used in the manufacture of smartphones, the introduction of 5G technology is expected to boost sales of 5G devices, therefore boosting the market. Hence, these factors will drive Mobile 3d market size in the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominated held the major market share in 2020. This is mainly attributed to the early adoption of new technologies, presence of a large number of market participants and others.

2. Due to rising demand for 3D displays in the medical area, the 3D displays segment is projected to have a high market share over the projection period. During surgery, 3D screens allow surgeons to see everything in real time and in detail.

3. The mobile 3D market might see substantial growth in the next years as a result of technological advancements and application development.

Segmental Analysis:

1. By component, Mobile 3d market is segmented into Smartphones, Notebooks, Tablets, Eyewear, Other. Smartphones is estimated to hold the highest market share among all the components during the forecast period 2021-2026. Smartphones have modernized and enhanced communication.

2. Tencent put $90 million into Pocket Gems and $126 million into Glu Mobile in 2019. Voodoo, a hyper-casual mobile gaming company, secured a $200 million investment from Goldman Sachs in May 2018 for online mobile game development.

3. This market is segmented into Animations, Maps and Navigation, Mobile Gaming, Mobile Advertisements, Other, on the basis of applications. Mobile gaming application is anticipated to witness a significant amount of growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.

4. APAC is projected to have the fastest growth during 2021-2026, owing to increasing investment across smartphones as well as gaming sectors. The region has many giants in the smartphones market, like Vivo, Oppo, Lenovo, and Samsung. Moreover, rapid digitalization, economic development and growing penetration of advanced technologies also boost the market growth.

5. India has introduced the PLI Scheme, which offers a 6-4 percent incentive for five years on incremental sales of manufactured phones between 2019 and 2020. To qualify for the incentives, high-end international cell phone companies, or those making handsets costing more than USD 200, had to sell items worth INR 400 million in 2020-21.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Mobile 3d industry are -

1. 3M

2. Amazon

3. Amobee

4. Apple

5. Cooliris

