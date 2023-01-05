Collagen Market worth $5.7 billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 5.8%- IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Demand for Nutritional Food and Increasing Awareness of Collagen in the Medical Industry.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Collagen market size is forecast to reach $5.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Collagen is an essential amino acid for the animal body and is the most abundant protein that is found naturally. It is necessary for healing, tissue formation, regeneration, and healthy wellbeing of an organism. Supplements of collagen can be obtained from bovine, swine, poultry, and other sources. Collagen is used in cosmetic surgeries, treatment of joint pain, and anti-aging treatments among others. It offers both structure as well as strength and helps to repair body tissues and intervertebral discs. It is the most important structural protein in extracellular matrix in the connective tissues of the body. Collagen also serves as a major part of the endomysium. Increasing technological advancements in the healthcare sector and increasing usage of collagen to treat various diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing usage of collagen in food & beverage industry and increasing demand for gelatin is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Collagen Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Collagen market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Collagen Market in 2020 owing to the increasing health awareness and increasing adoption rate of nutritional supplements. The Collagen Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2.Increasing investment in research & development activities for producing collagen based products and increasing usage of dietary supplements are likely to aid the market growth of the Collagen Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Collagen Market report.

4. The higher price of the collagen products and increasing competition is poised to create hurdles for the Collagen Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Collagen Market Segment Analysis – By Product : Gelatin held the largest share in the Collagen Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the increasing demand for the collagen products as a food stabilizer.

Collagen Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Dietary Supplements held the largest share in the Collagen Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Collagen Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Collagen Market with a major share of 37.2% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing research & development, and increasing penetration of improved medication.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Collagen Industry are -

1. Gelnex

2. Lapi Gelatin

3. Gelita AG

4. Nitta Gelatine

5. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

