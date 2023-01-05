Data Management Platform Market Size to Boost $2.9 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 12.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Data Management Platform Market Drivers Data Protection with Artificial Intelligence

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Data Management Platform Market size is forecast to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2021-2026. The growing need to collect data from the sources such as CRM data, POS data, Mobile web & Apps, social network, web analytics tools and others are driving the data management platform market. The usage of DMP for the advertisers to target customers and match the needs of the customers across devices are significantly boosting the data management platform market size during the forecast period 2021-2026. Data management deals with the information sources related to product, location, supplier, customer, and asset drive a business. The increasing usage of DMP eliminates redundancy and costly inefficiencies by unreadable stored data. Additionally, it satisfies the need for businesses to increase the consistency and quality of their key data assets which include product data, customer data, location data, and asset data. Thus, the DMP platform plays a vital role in supporting an enterprise data strategy, as it provides accurate and timely information along with up to date data definitions. For this, today’s global enterprises and organizations are turning to MDM to experience improved decision making which solve numerous data challenges, thereby contributing to the expansion of the cloud-based software market size. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17930/data-management-platform-market.html

Key takeaways:

1. In 2019, the Data Management Platform market was dominated by North American region owing to the growing adoption of TV advertisers in the US and adoption of DMP by enterprises or data security and collection.

2. The increasing development in the advertising industry is promoting the usage of TV data management platform for collecting data and understanding the targeted audience.

3. With the deployment of augmented analytics the data collection processes has become more efficient which is highly being adopted by various organizations fueling the DMP market.

4. Lack of competence and skilled workforce results in critical issues for the deployment of data management platform and further leads to high cost of hiring for the companies.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17930

Segmental Analysis:

1. Advertisers segment held the largest market share in the Data Management Platform market in 2020 at 19.5% share. The television advertisements are widely using robust medium for the endorsement of the products and services of certain brands and enterprises.

2. The on-premises deployment segment occupied the major share in the data management platform market as of 2020 at 68.2% share. The deployment of MDM software in an on-premise data center is preferred by the enterprises, as it offers total control on the security of enterprise sensitive data, such as product data, enterprise asset details, customer details, and supplier data.

3. In 2020, North America dominated the Data Management Platform market with a share of more than 38.9%, followed by Europe and APAC. The rising penetration of internet technology such as software, hardware and transmission protocols and so on in enterprises are leading towards the growth of data management platform market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Data Management Platform industry are -

1. Oracle Corporation

2. Adobe Systems Inc

3. Kbm Group Llc

4. Rocketfuel

5. SAP SE

Click on the following link to buy the Data Management Platform Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17930

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Enterprise Data Management Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Enterprise-Data-Management-Market-Research-500877

B. Master Data Management Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Master-Data-Management-Market-Research-500874

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062