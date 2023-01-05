Ascent® Protein Products See Impressive Distribution Expansion

Ascent has added more than 10,000 points of retail in 2022

DENVER (PRWEB) January 04, 2023

Ascent Protein, a sports nutrition company committed to offering clean products for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, is experiencing substantial growth with momentum in major distribution channels, including retail.

This distribution expansion, coupled with the increased demand for protein, has translated to an exciting year of growth for Ascent. Ascent's Whey Protein Powder is one of the highest-rated protein powders on Amazon and one of the top-selling proteins in Whole Foods Market. New distribution points for Ascent include Costco and Walmart, as well as fitness and gym franchises such as Orangetheory® Fitness.

Prior to 2022, Ascent had nationwide distribution in many large retailers, but the growth in 2022 is something to celebrate. In May, Ascent's Chocolate & Vanilla Bean Plant Protein launched in Natural Grocers stores nationwide and in June, both flavors launched nationwide in Kroger stores, joining Ascent's 1lb Chocolate Whey Protein that was already available in stores. Chocolate & Vanilla Bean Plant Protein will also be available chainwide at Albertsons in early 2023.

In July, Ascent's Vanilla Bean & Chocolate Whey launched nationwide in Sprouts Farmers Market stores. Also in July, Ascent launched a custom size 4.25lb bag in both Chocolate & Vanilla Bean Whey Protein exclusively for distribution on Costco.com.

"Despite a global supply chain crisis and palpable inflation, Ascent still managed to grow 25% in 2022 across all retail channels" said Connor Shehan, Associate Director of Ascent Sales. "Ascent's quality products, brand positioning and increased distribution are all helping Ascent earn not just a spot on the shelves but moreover the trust and repeat business of the discerning consumer who expects a consistently clean, high quality and good tasting product."

Following up a huge first half of the year, Ascent wasn't done yet – in August, Ascent's 1lb Chocolate and Vanilla Bean Whey were introduced in over 1,500 Walmart stores nationwide. Shortly after, Ascent launched their first two custom packaging options - the first was a 1lb Chocolate whey protein powder, created in partnership with professional running back Jonathan Taylor. The Jonathan Taylor bag was carried in retailers nationwide, most notably Kroger, and gave Ascent consumers the chance to win a once in a lifetime trip to Denver to watch the Indianapolis Colts take on the Denver Broncos in support of Jonathan Taylor. Shortly after that, Mocha Cold Brew Whey Protein was launched in partnership with the military and Team Red White & Blue, a non-profit organization forging America's leading health and wellness community for Veterans. Mocha Cold Brew, created with custom camo packaging was a wildly popular flavor and sales helped to generate a donation of $10,000 back to Team RWB.

"Our expansion in 2022 is something to celebrate," said Dallas Doiron, Ascent Associate Director of Sales. "The expanded distribution into some of the nation's largest retailers is a pivotal moment for Ascent that we worked hard for. Our products can now be easily found across the country in your neighborhood Walmart, Vitamin Shoppe, grocery store, your local gym or many different online websites. We have been focused on building the Ascent brand the right way, with the right retail partners so we can provide our consumer the option to buy us wherever they choose."

In September, Ascent was able to attend the Orangetheory Fitness (OTF) Convention. Ascent first launched in OTF studios nationwide in the summer of 2021 as the first official protein supplement that has officially OTF partnered with, and Ascent has continued to expand distribution at the studio level – you can now find Ascent in over 400 OTF studios through the country.

Finishing out the year, Ascent partnered with DC Studios and Uncrate.com to release a limited-edition Dark Chocolate whey protein powder and matching stainless steel IceShaker in October. This bundle was created under Warner Brothers Consumer Products' new lifestyle label, Wayne Enterprises. The custom Dark Chocolate flavor and IceShaker sold out in just under 12 hours.

"In six short years, Ascent has earned a ton of loyal fans through Hard Work and a Great Product. Given the expansion of our product portfolio and getting our products into more places where consumers shop, we believe we're set up for explosive growth in the coming years," said B.T. Nauslar, Ascent General Manager.

Founded in 2016, Ascent Protein products originally targeted bodybuilders, weightlifters, and elite CrossFit athletes. In a short time, the high-quality protein powders, energy and hydration products have been embraced by athletes and fitness enthusiasts of all levels who understand the role protein plays in muscle strength and rebuilding and are committed to finding healthy products to fuel their active lifestyles. Now one of the leading sports nutrition brands, Ascent products are found on shelves in retailers such as Kroger Grocery stores, Walmart, Sprouts, Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods Market, and Natural Grocers as well as fitness studios and an e-commerce presence that includes Amazon & Costco.com.

Ascent Native Fuel Whey Protein is made with a blend of clean, high quality whey proteins – including Native Whey, the least processed whey protein available today. The company is continually innovating to deliver some of the cleanest protein products on the market for consumers seeking high quality ingredients to support muscle health and athletic performance. All of Ascent's products contain zero artificial flavors or sweeteners and are Certified Gluten Free and Informed Sport Certified, meaning every batch is third party tested for banned substances. Ascent Protein is trusted by some of the world's most prominent elite athletes, including professional running back Jonathan Taylor, two-time CrossFit Games Champion Katrin Davidsdottir, and Team USA Weightlifting athletes CJ Cummings and Jourdan Delacruz.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products contain zero artificial flavors and sweeteners and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Choice Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit Ascent's website.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/1/prweb19097199.htm