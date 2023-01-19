Sylvie Beljanski, Top Health Advocate, & Dr. Michael Karlfeldt Hold Webinar on Vaccine Detox & Reducing Inflammation

Sylvie Beljanski Michael Karlfeldt

The highly informative webinar will be held on January 24, 2022

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sylvie Beljanski, top health advocate and award-winning author, and Dr. Michael Karlfeldt, ND, Ph.D, Board Certified Naturopath (CTN®) and Director of the Karlfeldt Center in Meridian, Idaho, announce a webinar on Tuesday, January 24, at 7 pm (EST). The purpose of this webinar is to discuss detoxification, reducing inflammation, and support of the immune system. 100% of the event proceeds will be donated to the Beljanski Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, to help fund natural anticancer treatments. The lack of widespread availability of "traditional" medications has left a shortage at the pharmacy counter. While some may see the dearth as a severe inconvenience or even a crisis, Beljanski says the medication shortage is the perfect opportunity to learn more about preventing sickness in the first place.

“Viruses and vaccines alike induce excitation of the immune system, leading to an immune response which causes inflammation. Inflammation is known to be at the root of most diseases," says Beljanski.

According to Healthline, this flu season may cause worry as the supplies of fever-reducing medication have dwindled. Parents, pharmacists, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have reported low supplies of medicines that treat many common illnesses, such as sore throat, ear infections, and influenza. Concerns have risen, along with the number of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases, that have left health officials pondering the best course of action to keep communities safe. According to VOX, flu-related hospitalizations are on a steep climb. Beljanski and Dr. Karlfeldt will discuss clinical observations and the most recent scientific publications on the subject.

https://www.healthline.com/health-news/theres-a-shortage-of-cold-and-flu-meds-for-kids-what-parents-can-do

https://www.vox.com/2022/12/6/23494948/flu-influenza-rsv-covid-vaccine-chart-tripledemic-tridemic

"Our role is not to tell people what they should or should not do. Instead, our role is to empower those who seek help with natural solutions that they can incorporate into their daily lives," says Beljanski.

Companies produce generic drugs to order. They don’t keep stocks on shelves in a warehouse. “Really, it comes down to economics,” said Vimala Raghavendran, senior director of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Center at the U.S. Pharmacopeia, a nonprofit that sets quality standards for dietary supplements, food, and medications.

"Therefore, the current scarcity of 'traditional' meds can be considered a great opportunity to learn about a detoxification lifestyle to reduce inflammation while promoting our immune system," says Beljanski.

